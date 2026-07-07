Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,744 in the last 365 days.

MechaMovers Marks Seven Years of Locally Owned Moving Services in Orlando

Founded in 2018 with a small crew, MechaMovers has grown into a full-service moving company serving 35 Central Florida communities with no subcontractors.

When we started, the goal was simple. Show up on time, do the job right, and charge what you said you would charge. Seven years later, that has not changed.”
— Michael Reyes, Owner, MechaMovers
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MechaMovers, a locally owned moving company based in Orlando, FL, is marking seven years of continuous operation serving residents and businesses throughout Central Florida. Founded in 2018 with a small team and a commitment to honest, reliable service, the company has grown into a full-service moving operation serving 35 communities across the Orlando metro area while maintaining the same locally owned structure and in-house crew model it started with.

Over seven years, MechaMovers has expanded its service offerings to include local, residential, apartment, office, commercial, long-distance, packing, labor-only, piano, white-glove, large item, and storage moving services. The company has accumulated more than 639 five-star Google reviews from Central Florida customers, with crew members frequently recognized by name in customer feedback.

MechaMovers credits its growth to a low employee turnover model supported by monthly training sessions, performance scoreboards, and a company culture that prioritizes long-term crew development over volume. The company operates seven days a week, 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and serves communities throughout Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, and Volusia counties.

About MechaMovers

MechaMovers is a locally owned and operated moving company based in Orlando, FL, serving Central Florida since 2018. The company provides local, residential, apartment, office, commercial, long-distance, packing, labor-only, piano, white-glove, and storage services throughout the Orlando metro area and surrounding communities. All crews are licensed, bonded, insured, and employed directly by MechaMovers with no subcontracting on any job.

Michael Reyes
MechaMovers
+1 (321) 400-9112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MechaMovers Marks Seven Years of Locally Owned Moving Services in Orlando

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.