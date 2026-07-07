MechaMovers Marks Seven Years of Locally Owned Moving Services in Orlando

Founded in 2018 with a small crew, MechaMovers has grown into a full-service moving company serving 35 Central Florida communities with no subcontractors.

When we started, the goal was simple. Show up on time, do the job right, and charge what you said you would charge. Seven years later, that has not changed.” — Michael Reyes, Owner, MechaMovers

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MechaMovers, a locally owned moving company based in Orlando, FL , is marking seven years of continuous operation serving residents and businesses throughout Central Florida. Founded in 2018 with a small team and a commitment to honest, reliable service, the company has grown into a full-service moving operation serving 35 communities across the Orlando metro area while maintaining the same locally owned structure and in-house crew model it started with.Over seven years, MechaMovers has expanded its service offerings to include local, residential, apartment, office, commercial, long-distance, packing, labor-only, piano, white-glove, large item, and storage moving services. The company has accumulated more than 639 five-star Google reviews from Central Florida customers, with crew members frequently recognized by name in customer feedback.MechaMovers credits its growth to a low employee turnover model supported by monthly training sessions, performance scoreboards, and a company culture that prioritizes long-term crew development over volume. The company operates seven days a week, 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and serves communities throughout Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, and Volusia counties.About MechaMoversMechaMovers is a locally owned and operated moving company based in Orlando, FL, serving Central Florida since 2018. The company provides local, residential, apartment, office, commercial, long-distance, packing, labor-only, piano, white-glove, and storage services throughout the Orlando metro area and surrounding communities. All crews are licensed, bonded, insured, and employed directly by MechaMovers with no subcontracting on any job.

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