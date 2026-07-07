Global Selective Laser Melting Market Size Forecast To Cross $2.23 Billion By 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Selective Laser Melting Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The selective laser melting (SLM) market is experiencing rapid growth fueled by innovations in additive manufacturing and increased industry adoption. This technology is transforming how complex metal parts are designed and produced, paving the way for exciting advancements across multiple sectors. Below, we explore the market’s current size, driving factors, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Selective Laser Melting Market Size and Expansion Forecast

The selective laser melting market has seen significant growth in recent years, reaching a size of $0.97 billion in 2025. It is projected to rise to $1.14 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. This upward trend during the historical period is primarily due to the increasing use of additive manufacturing techniques in aerospace prototyping, growing demand for lightweight metal parts in the automotive industry, early advancements in laser powder bed fusion technology, and the broader shift from CNC machining to additive manufacturing within metalworking sectors. The expansion of rapid prototyping in industrial design has also contributed notably to market growth.

Download a free sample of the selective laser melting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=84428562&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent and reach $2.23 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 18.3%. Factors fueling this growth include broader adoption of metal 3D printing for mass production in aerospace and defense, rising demand for customized medical implants and prosthetics, and increased investments in high-performance metal powders and alloys. Additionally, the integration of AI-driven manufacturing optimization, alongside the growth of decentralized and on-demand manufacturing models, will further accelerate market expansion. Emerging trends during this forecast period include AI-enhanced process parameter tuning, multi-laser powder bed fusion techniques for high-volume metal additive manufacturing, hybrid additive-subtractive workflows for precision parts, and the adoption of lightweight lattice structures for aerospace applications. Advanced in-situ monitoring and defect detection technologies are also becoming more prevalent in improving quality control.

Understanding Selective Laser Melting Technology

Selective laser melting is an additive manufacturing technique that uses a high-powered laser to fully melt and fuse metallic powder, building dense, complex 3D metal parts layer by layer from digital models. This process enables the creation of intricate metal components with superior mechanical strength and requires less post-processing compared to traditional manufacturing methods.

View the full selective laser melting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/selective-laser-melting-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Selective Laser Melting Market

One of the primary drivers propelling the selective laser melting market is the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. These innovations encompass advanced digital solutions such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, cloud computing, and smart sensors, which collectively facilitate highly connected, automated, and data-driven manufacturing processes. Manufacturers are increasingly embracing these technologies to modernize their production lines, boost operational efficiency, and sustain a competitive edge.

Industry 4.0 enhances selective laser melting operations by enabling real-time process monitoring, data-driven optimization, and seamless integration of automation and smart sensors. These improvements lead to higher precision, reduced error rates, and greater overall efficiency in additive manufacturing workflows. For example, in March 2024, Rockwell Automation Inc., a US-based automation firm, reported that 83% of manufacturers view AI as the top capability for delivering significant business impact, especially generative AI (GenAI). In addition, 95% of manufacturers are either using or evaluating smart manufacturing technologies, up from 84% in 2023. This widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions strongly supports the ongoing growth of the selective laser melting market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the selective laser melting market, reflecting its advanced manufacturing infrastructure and early adoption of additive technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years, driven by increasing industrialization, expanding aerospace and automotive sectors, and growing investments in high-tech manufacturing capabilities. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.