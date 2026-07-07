MPD Investigates Pennsylvania Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.



On Monday, July 6, 2026, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Turray Simms, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26093458



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