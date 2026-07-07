Notice of Board's Intent to Consider Purchase/Sale Agreement for Real Property on Tuesday, July 14, 2026

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter, in the Hernando County Government Center, County Commission Chambers, 20 N. Main St, Rm 160, Brooksville, Florida, intends to consider a purchase agreement for the purchase of real estate in Hernando County, Florida and further described as:

Commence at the Northwest corner of Tract 1, HORTON ADDITION, as per plat recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 33, run thence South 80 feet more or less to the Northern right-of-way of A.C.L. Railroad, run thence Northeasterly along said railroad right-of-way to the Eastern boundary of said Tract 1, thence run North to the Northeastern corner of Tract 1, thence run West along the Northern boundary of said Tract 1 to the Point of Beginning, being a distance of 298 feet more or less.

Parcel ID No.: R26 122 19 0460 0010 0100

Key No.: 13032

THIS PROPOSED PURCHASE/SALE AGREEMENT may be inspected by the public in the Hernando County Administrative Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive Brooksville, FL 34604, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., M-F, legal holidays excepted.

YOU HAVE A RIGHT to appear and be heard at this public meeting and/or to send any written objections to the County Commissioners at 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, Florida 34604.

YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED that if any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board of County Commissioners, with respect to the subject matter of the hearing, that person will need to ensure a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED in the above matter are invited to attend and be heard.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Maryellen Waite, ADA Coordinator, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, FL 34604, telephone (352) 540-6452. If hearing impaired, please call 711 for assistance.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLORIDA

/s/ ___________________________ (SEAL)

Douglas Chorvat, Jr., Clerk

By: _____________________________

Deputy Clerk

Publish: July 7, 2026