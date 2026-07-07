Albuquerque Car Accident Lawyers at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. Help Injured Victims Recover Maximum Compensation

Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C.'s Albuquerque car accident lawyers help injured victims recover maximum compensation after crashes across New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As crash numbers in Albuquerque continue to climb, so do the consequences for injured victims and their families: mounting medical bills, lost income, and an insurance process that can feel designed to work against them. The Albuquerque car accident lawyers at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. stand ready to fight for injured New Mexicans, helping them navigate the legal process and pursue the maximum compensation available under the law.Albuquerque Leads New Mexico in Motor Vehicle CrashesAccording to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) 2024 Annual Report, Albuquerque leads the entire state in total number of motor vehicle crashes. Additionally, the 2024 figure represents the highest crash total recorded over the past five years, at 15,529 crashes.The human toll behind this number is significant. In 2024, nearly 30% of all crashes in Albuquerque involved an injury or fatality. That includes 95 fatal crashes and 4,447 injury crashes. Of those, 40 fatal crashes and 207 injury crashes were alcohol-related. While Albuquerque’s alcohol-involved crash rate per 100,000 residents (8.9) is one of the lowest in the state, the city’s sheer population means it still recorded 497 alcohol-involved crashes in 2024, more than any other city in New Mexico.Why Albuquerque Crash Victims Should Consult an AttorneyNew Mexico follows a pure comparative fault system, meaning that even if an injured victim bears some share of responsibility for a crash, they may still be entitled to recover compensation proportional to the other party’s fault. However, insurance companies routinely attempt to shift blame onto victims or minimize the severity of injuries to reduce payouts. Without qualified legal representation, many victims accept settlements that fall far short of what their claims are actually worth.An Albuquerque car accident attorney at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. can assist with gathering and preserving evidence, negotiating assertively with insurance adjusters, and, when necessary, taking a case to trial. The firm handles cases involving car wrecks, truck crashes, motorcycle accidents, oil field accidents, and wrongful death, and its attorneys are licensed in both New Mexico and Texas.A $4.715 Million Verdict: Justice Delivered for a Seriously Injured ClientThe attorneys at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. do not back down when insurance companies refuse to make fair offers. A recent verdict illustrates the firm’s commitment to fighting for clients who have suffered serious injuries.The firm secured a $4,715,000 jury verdict on behalf of a client who suffered life-changing spinal injuries after being rear-ended by a United Petroleum Transports fuel tanker truck at a stoplight in El Paso, Texas. The plaintiff was 70 years old at the time of the crash and had preexisting health conditions, but had no prior neck or back pain. Following the collision, MRI imaging revealed multiple disc herniations and annular tears in addition to degenerative spinal changes. The client ultimately received a recommendation for surgery after years of conservative treatment.The defense attempted to settle for less than $100,000, arguing that the client’s injuries should be discounted because of her age and attributing any lasting harm to nothing more than sprains and strains. The firm’s attorneys rejected that offer and took the case to El Paso County Court at Law No. 6. The jury awarded $4,715,000, rejecting the defense’s attempt to undervalue an elderly victim’s suffering.About the Firm:Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. is a personal injury law firm with offices in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Carlsbad, New Mexico, as well as El Paso, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona. The firm’s attorneys are licensed to practice in both New Mexico and Texas and represent clients in cases involving serious injuries and wrongful death.The firm understands that clients come to them during some of the most difficult moments of their lives, often facing significant medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain, and, in the most tragic cases, the loss of a loved one. Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. offers only aggressive, competent representation, with attorneys experienced in both insurance negotiations and jury trials. The firm’s mission is to pursue the best possible compensation for every client while holding negligent parties accountable across New Mexico and Texas communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.