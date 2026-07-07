SCCG Partners with Frame to Deliver Unified Payments and Compliance for Gaming

SCCG partners with Frame for innovation

frameOS unifies payments and compliance for online sportsbooks, sweepstakes, prediction markets, and iGaming technology providers

Every gaming operator knows payments and compliance are inseparable. Frame built that truth into the infrastructure itself. That changes what operators can do.” — Stephen Crystal - Co-founder of Tater

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global advisory firm specializing in the gambling and sports entertainment industries, today announced a strategic market representation partnership with Frame, a Los Angeles-based payments technology company, to bring a unified payment and compliance solution to online sportsbooks, sweepstakes operators, prediction markets, tribal casinos, and iGaming technology providers across the U.S. gambling industry.

Frame's frameOS is an operating system for payments and compliance. Instead of juggling multiple vendors for processing, compliance, fraud prevention, and identity checks, regulated businesses can manage it all through a single API integration. With frameOS, payments, payouts, KYC, KYB, fraud detection, geolocation, billing, and chargeback defense work together seamlessly. Compliance isn't an afterthought; it's built into the system.

For gaming operators, frameOS addresses one of the industry's biggest challenges: managing payments and compliance across a patchwork of rules and vendors. Sportsbooks, sweepstakes platforms, and prediction markets each face their own requirements for identity checks, geolocation, and responsible gaming. Operators typically stitch together five or more specialized vendors just to cover the basics, adding complexity, risk, and delay.

frameOS eliminates that complexity. With fraud checks, identity verification, payment approvals, and compliance handled in one place, Frame enables smarter, faster decisions in real time. Its Sonar fraud engine goes beyond static rules, using AI that learns player behavior to identify and stop suspicious transactions instantly without slowing down legitimate customers. Built-in chargeback defense helps operators avoid payment disputes and exposure to card network monitoring programs.

"Every gaming operator knows payments and compliance are inseparable. Frame built that truth into the infrastructure itself. That changes what operators can do." — Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO, SCCG Management

Under the partnership, SCCG will represent Frame across the gaming and sports entertainment ecosystem, leveraging a network built over more than 33 years in the industry. The engagement encompasses qualified introductions to U.S. operators and platform providers, commercial partnership development, strategic advisory, and access to SCCG's content and marketing infrastructure, which includes newsletter distribution to approximately 34,000 gaming industry professionals.

"Gaming operators deserve more than another vendor to manage; they need bespoke infrastructure. Frame is intentionally addressing the most complex challenges in payments and compliance from day one, and we're confident we can add real value for SCCG's network." — Youssef Guirguis, Head of Brand and Marketing, Frame

The partnership will target online sportsbook operators managing multi-state compliance, sweepstakes and social casino platforms, prediction market operators, tribal gaming operations, iGaming platform providers, and sports leagues and franchises with fan-facing commerce integrations.

About Frame

Frame is a Los Angeles-based payments technology company behind frameOS, the unified operating system for high-compliance merchants. frameOS enables regulated businesses to accept payments, verify identities, detect fraud, manage billing, and maintain compliance through a single integration. Frame serves merchants across gaming, telehealth, travel, cryptocurrency, ticketing, and creator economy verticals. For more information, visit framepayments.com.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a global advisory firm specializing in the gambling and sports entertainment industries. Founded by Stephen Crystal more than 33 years ago, SCCG has facilitated over $3 billion in project finance, M&A, and gaming technology transactions. The firm represents a portfolio of gaming technology companies, operators, and service providers, connecting them to opportunities across tribal gaming, commercial casinos, online gambling, sports betting, prediction markets, and lottery sectors worldwide. SCCG maintains offices in Las Vegas, Sao Paulo, London, and Johannesburg. For more information, visit sccgmanagement.com.

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