Datallen Launches 15.6-Inch LCD Display Signage Line for Retail Environments

Datallen 15.6-inch advertising digital display 15.6″ Digital Signage 15.6 inch lcd display signage

Ideal for retail advertising digital display

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The new 15.6-inch model joins the company's digital signage portfolio, offering Full HD resolution, cloud-based management, and flexible deployment for supermarkets and chains.

GUANGZHOU, China — Datallen, a brand of SUNLUX IOT Technology (Guangdong) Inc., has expanded its digital signage portfolio with the launch of two 15.6-inch LCD display signage models: a desktop version and a hanging version. The new products are designed for retail environments requiring high-definition visual communication, centralized content control, and minimal installation complexity.

Both models feature a 15.6-inch IPS panel with 1920×1080 Full HD resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle. The display signage supports PNG, JPG, and MP4 formats up to 1080P resolution, enabling retailers to present product imagery, promotional videos, and pricing information on a single screen.

Desktop Model: Portable and Versatile

At just 1.2 kg and 10 mm thin, the desktop version can be moved from a checkout counter to a promotional display in seconds—no tools, no mounts, simply plug and play. The desktop model is available in both portrait and landscape display configurations, allowing retailers to choose the orientation that best suits their content and placement needs.

Hanging Model: Rail-Mounted for Retail Aisles

The hanging variant shares the same dimensions and weight but is engineered specifically for above-shelf installation in supermarket aisles and chain retail settings.

The hanging model integrates with Datallen's guide-rail system, which supports free length extension and multi-screen linking. The rail enables quick slide-in installation and stable, scalable setups for stores that require frequent content or layout changes—without the need for complex mounting hardware or permanent fixtures.



Why Digital Signage, Why Now

Supermarkets and chain retailers have long relied on paper labels and static signs for in-store communication. But the economics of that approach are shifting. The global retail digital signage market is forecast to grow by approximately USD 2.39 billion between 2025 and 2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5%.

According to Retail TouchPoints‘ 2026 Store Operations & Experience Benchmark Survey, which polled more than 100 retail decision-makers, nearly two-thirds of retailers have deployed digital signage in their stores. The same survey found that 44% of retailers still identify integrating new digital media and technology components as a persistent challenge.

The sticking point isn't the hardware itself—it’s the gap between having screens and actually using them effectively. Many organizations face fragmented workflows, labor-intensive content creation, and limited visibility into measurable return on investment. In other words, the hard part isn't putting up the screen, it’s keeping the content fresh, relevant, and operationally sustainable.

Datallen's new 15.6-inch models attempt to address that gap precisely—not by offering the brightest screen or the thinnest bezel, but by making installation simple enough for store staff (not just IT teams) and content management intuitive enough to be handled from a smartphone. The company’s cloud platform allows users to log in via PC or mobile devices to manage the LCD display signage hardware remotely. The system supports template scheduling, content synchronization across multiple screens, and real-time updates without requiring on-site staff intervention.

Energy Efficiency and Continuous Operation

Both models utilize LED backlighting with an average power consumption of 10W. The LED backlight ensures bright visuals with relatively low power consumption, supporting 7×24 continuous use for retail, hospitality, and showroom environments.

Wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi eliminates the need for complex cabling during installation. The desktop model can begin playback within minutes of power-on and network connection. Both products operate within a temperature range of -10°C to 40°C.



A Versatile Addition to the Portfolio

Not every retail space calls for the same display solution. Datallen offers a range of form factors to suit different needs: digital price tags for dynamic pricing at the shelf edge, 10.1-inch digital signage for compact end-cap or aisle promotions, and the new 15.6-inch rail-mount display for high-impact advertising and promotional campaigns. While the 15.6-inch model works well in supermarkets and general retail settings, it truly shines in high-end retail environments—such as boutique stores, luxury showrooms, and flagship outlets—where vivid visuals and targeted brand storytelling are essential. Rather than a one-size-fits-all product, the new display complements Datallen’s broader ecosystem (including ESL, cloud-based management software, and a unified app), empowering retailers to select the most effective tool for each zone within their store.



System Integration and Scalability

The platform is compatible with existing retail systems including POS, ERP, and CRM, enabling integration into established digital workflows. The system supports multi-user access and centralized management across store locations. Retailers can schedule content in advance, run time-specific promotions, and update pricing across all screens simultaneously—reducing the labor costs associated with manual signage updates.

Company Background

Datallen is a brand under SUNLUX IOT Technology (Guangdong) Inc., established in 2006. The company focuses on research, development, and manufacturing of digital price tags and digital signage products, encompassing hardware, software, and services. Sunlux operates in over 80 countries and regions, with applications spanning retail, warehousing logistics, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and transportation sectors.

The company's manufacturing facility spans approximately 27,000 square meters with an annual production capacity exceeding one million units. Sunlux holds more than 100 intellectual property rights and invests 15% to 20% of annual revenue in research and development.

The new 15.6-inch LCD signage complements Datallen’s existing portfolio. The company showcased the 15.6-inch advertising digital display at multiple international exhibitions, such as NRF 2026 APAC and Canton Fair 2026, where it drew attention from retailers and system integrators.



Datallen 15.6″ Desktop Digital Signage – 24/7 Ads Made Easy

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