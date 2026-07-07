CBP officers at Laredo Field Office ports seize $1.1 million in cocaine in 24 hours

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Field Office ports of entry seized cocaine valued at more than $1.1 million in one day.

The first seizure occurred on Friday, June 26, at Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas when a CBP officer referred a 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 60.49 (27.44 kg.) pounds of suspected cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics have a street value of $807,723.

The second seizure also occurred on Friday, June 26, when a CBP officer at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas referred a 2026 Toyota Sequoia for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 22.84 (10.36 kg.) pounds of suspected cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics have a total street value of $304,956.

"These seizures, occurring simultaneously at different Laredo Field Office ports of entry, clearly demonstrate the persistent drug threat our officers confront daily. More importantly, they highlight our unwavering commitment to preventing this dangerous substance from reaching our communities," stated Acting Director of Field Operations Paul Del Rincon, Laredo Field Office. " Our frontline personnel continue to execute our border security mission with exceptional dedication, as evidenced by these critical enforcement successes."

In each enforcement action, CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the drivers and initiated criminal investigations into both seizures.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

—CBP—