Families facing dementia are finding renewed hope in Brain Fitness: Processing Speed and Reaction Time, that uses simple timing and metronome activities

Brain Fitness: Processing Speed and Reaction Time uses metronome beats to engage alternative neural pathways and may help bypass weakened temporal‑lobe timing circuits—often affected in dementia” — Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Brain Fitness Program Brings Hope to Families Facing Dementia and Motor Decline”Everett, WA — June 27, 2026 — Families facing dementia and motor decline are finding renewed hope in Brain Fitness: Processing Speed and Reaction Time, a new rhythm‑based program that uses simple timing and metronome activities to help loved ones stay engaged and connected.For many families, the impact is personal. One Everett caregiver shared that the rhythm and metronome activities brought calm, engagement, and connection to their loved one’s daily routine. “It gave us something positive to do together,” they said. “It felt like we finally had a way to help.”The program introduces easy, enjoyable exercises built around metronome timing — an approach highlighted in the ACTIVE Study for its role in strengthening processing‑speed and timing networks in the brain. These metronome timing cues can support attention, reaction time, sensory‑motor integration, and can help older adults stay independent longer.Brain Fitness: Processing Speed and Reaction Time uses metronome beats and motor‑timing tasks that may engage alternative neural pathways and may help bypass weakened temporal‑lobe timing circuits—often affected early in dementia—and instead activate motor‑neuron networks involved in the development of new neural connections. The activities are simple, enjoyable, and designed for home use by caregivers, families, and older adults.One family described the difference it made: “It has been helping my grandma to not get so upset at nights and has become a fun activity for her and my mom… This really has been such an answered prayer.” — C.W.Available now for $14.95 on Amazon, the program offers families an uplifting, research‑informed resource they can use at home.

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