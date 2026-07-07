[EXTERNAL] Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Bills to Support Hawaiʻi’s Film Industry and Economic Development

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS BILLS TO SUPPORT HAWAIʻI’S FILM INDUSTRY AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 6, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today led two bill signing ceremonies, signing into law SB 2580, Act 185, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (SLH) 2026 — and SB 2907, Act 186, SLH 2026. SB 2580 moves to modernize and elevate Hawai‘i’s film industry by broadening access to our film tax credit and expanding resources for production. SB 2907 strengthens Hawai‘i’s blue economy through the establishment of a centralized office within the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation.

“The legislative measures signed into law today demonstrate the future of Hawai‘i, helping to diversify our local economy, protect our environment and put our people on an international stage,” said Governor Green.

Film Tax Credit:

SB 2580: RELATING TO THE MOTION PICTURE, DIGITAL MEDIA, AND FILM PRODUCTION INCOME TAX CREDIT

Senate Bill 2580, Act 185, was signed into law today to elevate Hawai‘i’s film industry through higher base credits, increased program caps and new incentives for local hiring, long‑term productions and streaming platforms; aligning Hawai‘i with modern production standards.

“I’ve seen firsthand how film brings people together and creates unique avenues for our community. These measures are key to Hawaiʻi’s long‑standing vision of diversifying our economy by strengthening the film industry,” said Governor Green. “These amendments will expand opportunities for local talent, while sharing our stories with audiences across the globe.”

The Motion Picture, Digital Media and Film Production Income Tax Credit in Hawaiʻi was first established by Act 107, SLH 1997, to incentivize local production. Since its 1997 introduction, the credit has undergone numerous changes, most notably Act 217, SLH 2022, which raised base credits, lowered minimum spending requirements and implemented a per-project cap, among other revisions.

SB 2580 further amends the Motion Picture, Digital Media and Film Production Income Tax Credit, creating new incentives and developing administrative protections. Beginning with costs incurred after December 31, 2025, it provides an additional 5% credit for qualified productions that employ a workforce composed of at least 80% local hires.

Additionally, it raises the per‑production cap to $20,000,000, exempts productions with at least $60,000,000 in qualified costs from that cap and sets the aggregate annual cap at $60,000,000. Beginning with costs incurred after December 31, 2023, any unused portion of the aggregate cap will carry over to increase the next year’s cap.

“I was excited to introduce SB 2580, a crucial initiative designed to enhance our film tax credit in Hawaiʻi,” said Senator Lynne DeCoite, chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism (Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini). “This legislation not only supports our vibrant film industry but also creates local jobs and stimulates economic growth. By attracting filmmakers to our beautiful islands, we can showcase Hawaiʻi’s unique culture and landscapes to the world. Together, we are building a sustainable future for our communities while promoting our state as a premier filming destination.”

“When productions choose Hawaiʻi, the benefits extend far beyond the screen. They support local vendors, restaurants, hotels, transportation companies and countless small businesses, while creating good-paying jobs for local residents,” said Representative Greggor Ilagan, chair of the House Committee on Economic Development (House District 4, Puna). “This bill strengthens an industry that invests directly in our communities and our workforce.”

Recognizing the evolution of the entertainment industry and the growing role of streaming services, the measure defines “streaming platform,” and expands “qualified production,” to include certain streaming projects and extends the credit’s sunset date to January 1, 2038. It also exempts from the general excise tax, certain reimbursements motion picture project employers receive from client companies for reasonable employment‑related costs for project workers or loan‑out companies.

“Mahalo to Governor Green, the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature — especially Senator Lynn DeCoite — and everyone in Hawaiʻi’s film community who helped make this possible,” said actor and filmmaker Jason Momoa. “We’ve always had the talent, the culture and the stories. What we’ve needed is the opportunity to tell them here at home. Working on ‘Chief of War’ reminded me what’s possible when we invest in our own people and trust local voices to lead. This is an investment in Hawaiʻi’s future, our creative community and the next generation of storytellers who will share our islands with the world through an authentic lens.”

Hawaiʻi offers unique assets — remarkable landscapes, blended cultures and untold stories — and now structured financial and technical support. As national competition has placed increasing pressure on the state’s production industry, this measure reflects the leadership and vision necessary to ensure Hawai‘i remains a premier destination for film and television production.

Economic Development:

SB 2907: RELATING TO MARINE AFFAIRS

Governor Green today also signed SB 2907, Act 186, laying the groundwork for cohesive management of Hawai‘i’s blue economy. It centralizes marine affairs oversight and formally designates the state as a hub for ocean innovation and stewardship.

Our “blue economy” is defined by the sustainable use of ocean and aquatic resources to support economic growth and job creation, in turn ensuring the preservation of our essential marine ecosystems. Hawai‘i stands as a national leader, driven by its unique position as the United States’ only island state in the Pacific and its long-standing cultural, economic and scientific ties to the ocean.

SB 2907 declares the state as an ocean cluster and creates a new organizational framework for marine‑related policy and coordination. It establishes the Office of Marine Affairs and a Marine Affairs Governing Board within the Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation, along with a Marine Affairs Coordinator position.

“It’s difficult to articulate just how important the ocean is to our people,” said Governor Green. “That relationship is at the heart of Hawai‘i’s identity, shaping our communities in every way. Protecting marine health and utilizing resources sustainably and with intention is a necessary commitment to our past and our future.”

“For generations, Native Hawaiians have understood that the health of our ocean and the well-being of our communities are deeply connected,” said Representative Kirstin Kahaloa, majority caucus leader (Honaunau, Napo‘opo‘o, Captain Cook, Kealakekua, Keauhou, Holualoa, Kailua-Kona). “SB 2907 strengthens Hawaiʻi’s blue economy by bringing together government, industry, research and Native Hawaiian knowledge to create good local jobs while protecting the ocean that sustains us.”

A centralized office allows the state to focus its efforts on advancing Hawaiʻi’s blue economy while eliminating the fragmented approach of the previous system. By consolidating expertise, resources and strategic planning under a single entity, Hawaiʻi will be better positioned to support innovation, strengthen partnerships and capitalize on emerging opportunities in ocean-related industries.

The complete list of bills signed also includes the following. Click the links to see full details of the bills enacted into law.

SB 2360 SD1 HD2 CD1 – RELATING TO STATE ENTERPRISE ZONES – Act 182

HB 2583 HD1 SD1 CD1 – RELATING TO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT – Act 183

SB 2599 SD2 HD3 CD1 – RELATING TO DEVELOPMENT – Act 184

SB 3320 SD1 HD1 CD1 – RELATING TO THE FOOD AND PRODUCT INNOVATION NETWORK – Act 187

HB 1576 HD1 SD1 CD1 – RELATING TO FILMING – Act 188

Film Tax Credit Bill Signing Media Assets:

Video

Photos

Video of Jason Momoa’s statement

Slide deck

Marine Affairs Bill Signing Media Assets:

Video

Photos

Slide deck

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