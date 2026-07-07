LEORON Institute Appoints George Gruevski as Chief Operating Officer

George Gruevski, appointed COO at LEORON Institute

The Saudi-headquartered corporate training and EdTech provider names George Gruevski to its top operational leadership role,recognising 14 years of contribution

I am proud to take on this role and to keep building an organisation that shows what is possible when ambition, discipline, and the right people come together, wherever they are based.” — George Gruevski, Chief Operating Officer, LEORON Institute

SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEORON Institute , the Saudi-headquartered corporate training and EdTech provider, today announced the appointment of George Gruevski as Chief Operating Officer. The appointment recognises more than 14 years of contribution to LEORON’s operational growth and reflects the organisation’s confidence in its European team, which continues to play an important role in its global operations.Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, LEORON has grown into one of the most comprehensive corporate training and EdTech providers operating across the GCC, Africa, and wider EMEA region. With more than 2,000 instructor-led programmes delivered annually and over 50,000 professionals trained each year across 60+ global cities, the organisation has built a reputation for combining international academic partnerships - including Oxford’s Saïd Business School, INSEAD, HEC Paris, and Columbia Business School - with deep regional expertise across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider Gulf.Alongside its strong GCC footprint, LEORON maintains a long-standing operational presence in North Macedonia through its entity in Skopje, contributing to the organisation’s broader European reach.George’s appointment as COO reflects LEORON’s confidence in its international talent and its commitment to a connected, global operating model – one that supports the organisation’s continued growth across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, while maintaining a long-standing presence in Europe.George Gruevski – Chief Operating Officer, LEORON InstituteBorn and raised in Skopje, George Gruevski has spent more than 14 years building LEORON’s operational infrastructure, helping the organisation scale into a global learning institution with a presence across more than 60 cities worldwide. He holds both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Law, combining strong academic foundations with extensive commercial leadership experience.His career spans senior roles across business development, general management, and operations, giving him a track record in scaling organisations, improving performance, and building the structures that sustain long-term growth. As COO, George is responsible for LEORON’s operational strategy worldwide, with particular focus on ensuring consistency and excellence across the organisation’s growing footprint in the GCC and beyond.“LEORON connects worlds together through education - and our team here in North Macedonia has long been part of that story. I am proud to take on this role and to keep building an organisation that shows what is possible when ambition, discipline, and the right people come together, wherever they are based. Our focus now is on operational excellence that allows us to scale further across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, while continuing to draw on the strength of our teams across Europe.”– George Gruevski, Chief Operating Officer, LEORON InstituteThe appointment underscores LEORON’s continued investment in its international team, even as the organisation accelerates its growth across Saudi Arabia, the wider GCC, United Kingdom and Europe. With George Gruevski now formally leading its global operational strategy, LEORON is well-positioned to support its expanding footprint while maintaining the operational discipline that has underpinned its growth since its founding.

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