Beirut Hosts Under the Sun: Stories of Resilience from Lebanon and Region in the Face of the Climate Crisis

"Under the Sun" "Under the Sun" screening in Beirut Greenpeace MENA "Under the Sun" screening in Beirut

BEIRUT, LEBANON, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Beirut premiere of the documentary Under the Sun, Greenpeace MENA documents powerful human stories from Lebanon and across the region about resilience and adaptation in the face of the climate crisis, while calling for a broader conversation on climate justice.Beirut, Lebanon: On the evening of Friday, July 3, Metropolis Cinema in Beirut hosted the Lebanese premiere of the documentary Under the Sun, attended by more than 60 participants, including environmental and climate advocates, Greenpeace MENA partners, volunteers, members of the local media and press, as well as environmental experts and specialists who enriched the discussions that followed the screening.This premiere carries special significance, as Under the Sun returns to Lebanon, where its story first began. The documentary was filmed in 2023 during the Climate Justice Camp, before the outbreak of the war, when Lebanon welcomed more than 400 young people from across the Global South to share experiences, exchange ideas on solidarity and climate action, and envision a more just future.Today, the documentary returns to the place where it was born, carrying with it the stories and perspectives that emerged from that gathering and helped shape its message, as it begins a new chapter of its journey with audiences.Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace MENA, said: “Climate justice cannot be separated from social justice. In our region, where the impacts of climate breakdown intersect with war, displacement, and inequality, defending the environment is also about defending people’s right to safety, dignity, and life itself. Through Under the Sun, we listen to the voices of young people from the Global South who are not only carrying the burden of this moment, but also illuminating the path toward a more just and more united future.”Produced by Greenpeace MENA in collaboration with Roots and Brain Hug, the documentary follows climate advocates and young people from Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, Uganda, the Philippines, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, and other countries. It explores the growing impacts of the climate crisis on the communities most affected, while highlighting their capacity to organize, build resilience, and lead transformative change.The event extended well beyond the film screening itself. It became a space for dialogue and exchange, as attendees gathered in the garden of Metropolis Cinema after the screening with the Greenpeace MENA team to discuss the documentary’s messages, the role of storytelling and culture in reshaping narratives around the climate crisis, and the importance of collective action and solidarity in advancing environmental justice. These conversations were particularly timely as Lebanon continues to face escalating climate challenges that increasingly affect the country’s most vulnerable communities while placing growing pressure on its water resources and the livelihoods that depend on them.The discussions also highlighted the distinctive approach of Under the Sun, which moves beyond conventional climate narratives by creating space for people’s stories and lived experiences to take center stage. The premiere of Under the Sun comes at a time when Lebanon is facing mounting environmental and humanitarian challenges, amid increasingly frequent extreme weather events such as heatwaves and droughts, which are placing additional strain on the country’s ecosystems alongside the impacts of successive crises.Against this backdrop, the documentary offers a perspective that connects the climate crisis to broader questions of justice and inequality. It affirms that the communities most affected by the crisis are not merely its victims, but are also leading efforts to respond, adapt, and drive change. By bringing voices from the Global South to audiences, Under the Sun reframes the narrative around the climate crisis and demonstrates that human stories are just as essential as facts and figures in deepening our understanding of the challenges we face.

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