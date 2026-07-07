KOBO advanced materials Co.,Ltd

Exploring advanced titanium processing and precision manufacturing technologies behind durable, high-performance metal solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KOBO Advanced Materials Co., Ltd is a professional metal processing company established in 2018, headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China. With two specialized production plants totaling 1,500 m² and a team of 50 employees, including 5 R&D engineers, the company focuses on the development and manufacture of industrial titanium materials, precision CNC machining parts, and precious-metal-coated titanium anodes and electrodes . Certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, KOBO serves sectors such as semiconductor, aerospace, medical devices, new energy, and marine engineering.Core Technology: Vacuum Melting and High-Purity RefiningKOBO operates Electron Beam (EB) melting and Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) furnaces, enabling the production of high-purity titanium and titanium alloy ingots. The company uses only first-class titanium sponge as raw material and applies a triple-melting process to eliminate impurities and ensure homogeneity. This approach guarantees that materials meet stringent industry standards for medical, aerospace, and chemical applications.The monthly production capacity reaches 200 tons of titanium materials, 5,000 square meters of titanium plates and electrodes, and 100,000 units of CNC machined parts, as confirmed by company data.Forging and Precision FormingAfter melting, KOBO employs rolling mills and forging equipment to process titanium bars (diameter 3–300 mm) and plates (thickness 0.1–100 mm) in various grades, including commercially pure titanium (Gr.1–4) and alloys such as Ti-6Al-4V (Gr.5), Ti-6Al-4V ELI, Ti-6Al-7Nb, Ti-Pd (Gr.7), and Ti-3Al-2.5V (Gr.9). Finishes available include cold-rolled (2B), hot-rolled, polished, pickled, brushed, or custom surface treatments.For critical applications, KOBO offers precision CNC machining with 3-axis, 4-axis, and 5-axis capabilities, achieving tolerances of ±0.001 mm to ±0.01 mm and surface roughness Ra 0.8–3.2. Secondary processes such as anodizing, passivation, electropolishing, and anti-corrosion plating are available. Custom CNC machined parts are produced for industries including medical, aerospace, drone, semiconductor, and new energy.High-Purity Anti-Corrosion TechnologyKOBO’s titanium anodes and electrodes feature precious metal coatings (ruthenium, iridium, platinum, tantalum) applied on titanium substrates in plate, mesh, or tube forms. Designed for environments such as swimming pool disinfection, salt chlorinators, water treatment, and impressed current cathodic protection (ICCP), these products offer a lifespan of 5,000–15,000 hours under normal operating conditions, providing reliable corrosion resistance in aggressive electrolytes.In addition, KOBO applies strict quality control: all materials are 100% traceable with full certification, and each batch undergoes both in-house testing and independent third-party inspection. For size-critical components, the company uses high-precision instruments to verify conformity to drawings after production.Comparison with Industry BenchmarkIn comparison with Baoti, one of the leading titanium producers in China, KOBO demonstrates advantages in response speed and order quantity flexibility. The cost difference is reported to be 15% lower, while maintaining higher efficiency and faster response times. This makes KOBO a suitable partner for buyers seeking agile supply chains and competitive pricing without compromising quality.Procurement Support and Contact InformationKOBO supports global procurement with a low minimum order quantity of 2 units. Delivery terms include FOB and CIF, and payment terms are 30% deposit in advance, with 70% balance before shipment. Pre-shipment testing is accepted. All products are backed by efficient after-sales service.Contact:· Name: Yolanda· Email: sales@kobomaterials.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 15190095921· Address: Room 507, Building 1, No.190 Jinfeng road, New District, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China 215000· For inquiries, visit www.kobomfg.com or reach out via WhatsApp: +86 15190095921.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.