UNESCO Hosts National Validation Meeting for Jamaica's Health and Family Life Education Study

On 26 June 2026, the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean convened a national validation meeting for the UNESCO Headquarters-led exploratory study entitled, "Learning about Healthy Relationships: Effects of School-Based Sexuality Education", examining the outcomes of Jamaica's Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) curriculum.

The purpose of the study was to learn from established national programs that were implemented over an extended period of time with well-developed curricula and adequate teacher training. This included learnings from Jamaica and five other countries, namely Argentina, Armenia, Laos, Namibia and Nigeria, as part of a global study.

Endorsed by Jamaica's Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and with the approval of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the study collected data between September 2025 and February 2026. Research was carried out in two secondary schools in both urban and rural contexts, each representing single-sex and co-educational schools.

The session provided an opportunity to present the study's preliminary findings while creating a space for interactive dialogue among stakeholders in order to review, contextualize, and strengthen the results. Participants also discussed key learnings and recommendations that result from the findings and next steps for taking them forward.

Discussions focused on areas such as the delivery of the HFLE program, school climate, and relationships with parents and caregivers, peers and friends as well as romantic partners, and also the various perceptions of the HFLE curriculum. Stakeholders provided valuable feedback to refine the findings and recommendations before the report is finalized.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, HFLE and guidance and counselling officers, teachers, representatives of the National Parent Teachers' Association, civil society organizations, students, and young people. Participants also joined virtually from UNESCO Headquarters in Paris and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Havana.

The study will inform improvements to Jamaica's HFLE program while contributing to evidence on promoting healthy relationships through school-based sexuality education. The findings will nurture technical consultations, including a global meeting on monitoring, evaluation, learning, and accountability, and the development of UNESCO's policy guidance on HFLE.