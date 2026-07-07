UNESCO Launches Report to Tackle AI-Enabled Gender-Based Violence in Jamaica

On 29–30 June 2026, the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, the Office of the Prime Minister and Bureau of Gender Affairs, brought together government representatives, civil society, academia, youth, and digital governance experts in Jamaica to launch the report on artificial intelligence (AI) and gender equality entitled "Blocking is NOT Enough," while opening an important conversation on AI-enabled online violence and technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

Women and girls are disproportionately affected by the misuse of AI, from deepfakes and non-consensual image generation to digital stalking, algorithmic discrimination, and other forms of technology-facilitated abuse. These harms are often used to intimidate, silence, and exclude women.

More than a report launch, this two-day workshop created a space for dialogue, learning, and collaboration. Participants explored practical responses, identified gaps in legislation current approaches, and laid the groundwork for stronger partnerships to advance gender equality, online safety, youth engagement, and responsible digital governance in Jamaica.