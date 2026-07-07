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Highlighting manufacturers focused on product quality, technical capabilities, and diverse panel applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aluminum composite panels (ACP) market, valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2033, is seeing sustained growth driven by urbanization, building safety regulations, and demand for lightweight, durable cladding materials. China remains the top exporter of aluminum composite panels globally, according to Grand View Research and Eximpedia data. Among the country’s hundreds of ACP producers, five companies stand out for their manufacturing capability, product innovation, and international reach: Jiersun (Fujian) Decorative Building Materials Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jixiang Building Materials Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jinxiang Panel Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd., and Jiangxi Hongtai (ALUTAE). Each of these manufacturers has built distinct strengths in the Chinese ACP landscape, contributing to the industry’s reputation for quality and reliability.Jiersun (Fujian) Decorative Building Materials Co., Ltd.(jiersun)Jiersun, established in 2006, specializes in manufacturing aluminum composite panels. Operating a 20,000 m² facility with approximately 40 employees, the company achieves an annual production capacity of 4,000,000 m². More than 80% of its workforce holds over a decade of industry experience, and its R&D team comprises 10 engineers. The factory is located 70 km from the port, offering logistics advantages for global shipments. Major markets include Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with exports accounting for 30% of sales.Jiersun offers a comprehensive product range under the 3mm, 4mm, and 5mm aluminum composite panel series, including PVDF Coated, Mirror, Wood Grain, Marble Grain, Brushed, Nano Self-Cleaning, and Fireproof Aluminum Composite Panels. The panels are constructed from high-quality aluminum coils (alloy grades AA1100, AA3003, AA5005) with a PE or fire-resistant mineral core and PVDF or polyester coating, available in thicknesses from 3mm to 8mm and standard widths of 1220mm, 1250mm, and 1500mm. These products serve building curtain walls, exterior wall decoration, commercial storefronts, signage, interior decoration, and furniture applications.Contact & Website:•Website: www.jiersun.com •Email: sales3@jiersun.com•Tel/WhatsApp: +86 17750700228•Address: No.120 Longshi Road, Longhu Town, Jinjiang City, Fujian Province, ChinaShanghai Jixiang Building Materials Group Co., Ltd.Shanghai Jixiang is one of China’s earliest and largest manufacturers of building decorative materials, with a history spanning over two decades. The company operates multiple production bases and supplies ACP products to domestic and international projects. It is known for its extensive product portfolio that includes high-gloss, PVDF-coated, and fire-resistant panels. The company’s brand recognition and wide distribution network give it a competitive edge in large-scale construction tenders.Zhejiang Jinxiang Panel Industry Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Jinxiang Panel Industry Co., Ltd. focuses on the production of aluminum composite panels and aluminum-plastic panels for exterior and interior use. Headquartered in Zhejiang Province, the company emphasizes continuous process improvement and has established long-term supply relationships with customers in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Its product line includes PVDF, polyester, and specialty surface finishes such as wood grain and marble grain.Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd.Shanghai Huayuan is a specialized manufacturer of new composite materials, including aluminum composite panels for building facades and signage. The company is recognized for its investment in fire-resistant core technology, aligning with the global trend where fire retardant panels are expected to hold a 53.6% market share by 2025. Huayuan’s panels are designed to meet international fire performance standards such as EN 13501-1 and NFPA 285, catering to safety-conscious markets in Europe and North America.Jiangxi Hongtai (ALUTAE)Jiangxi Hongtai, operating under the brand ALUTAE, is a modern ACP manufacturer with a strong focus on export markets. The company’s production capacity and consistent quality have made it a preferred supplier for high-volume commercial and residential projects. ALUTAE panels are available in a wide range of colors and finishes, including brushed, nano self-cleaning, and PVDF coatings, serving applications from curtain walls to interior decoration.Market Impact and Industry OutlookFavorable building safety codes worldwide are driving demand for fire-resistant and weather-resistant aluminum composite panels. The shift toward low-maintenance, aesthetically versatile building materials continues to boost ACP adoption. Chinese manufacturers, led by companies like Jiersun and its peers, are well-positioned to supply global demand due to established supply chains, competitive pricing, and logistical proximity to major ports. In 2025, PVDF-coated panels accounted for 36.5% of the market revenue share, reflecting the growing preference for high-durability coatings in exterior applications.As the ACP market expands, buyers increasingly seek manufacturers that combine quality control, customization capability, and reliable delivery. Jiersun’s 20-year track record, dedicated R&D team, and strategic location 70 km from the port illustrate the operational efficiencies that define China’s top ACP suppliers.

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