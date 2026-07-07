Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

Members of the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron transferred World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft artifacts to representatives of the Kanto Regional Finance Bureau, Ministry of Finance, Japan, on July 1, marking the return of historically significant materials discovered during a construction project on Yokota Air Base.

In January, construction crews uncovered the artifactsapproximately 7to 10 feet below ground during a Japan Facilities Improvement Program construction project near the former Building 800 site, once part of Tama Army Airfield, the predecessor to Yokota Air Base. Initially believed to be unidentified metal debris, the materials were referred for further evaluation after environmental personnel recognized their potential historical significance.

“When these materials were uncovered, I determined they should be assessed for historical significance,” said Dr. Callie Oldfield, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron, environmental scientist. “We were only able to recognize the true significance of these artifacts because of the knowledge and expertise of the historians and museum curators.”

Oldfield coordinated theinitialassessment with the Fussa City Board of Education before assembling a multidisciplinary team led by the GifuKakamigaharaAir and Space Museum. The team included aviation historians, museum curators, cultural propertyspecialistsand aviation technology experts who conducted an on-site examination of the collection on May 8.

Researchersassessedthe recovered materials were Imperial Japanese Army aviation artifacts consisting ofaircraftradiators, engine components, landing gear assemblies, airframesectionsand deactivated shaped-charge munitions. Their investigation concluded the collectionrepresentscomponents from multiple Imperial Japanese Armyaircraft, reflecting the historical role of Tama Army Airfield, wherenumerousaircraftunderwent testing during World War II. The team alsoidentifiedseveral exceptionally rare components, including awater coolerfrom a Kawasaki Ki-61Hienfighter, oil coolers from a Kawasaki Ki-45Toryutwin-engine fighter and an oil cooler believed to be from a Kawasaki Ki-102. According to the researchers, some components may be among the few surviving examples of their kind andretainoriginal wartime paint valuable for aviation conservation research.

Following the assessment, Dr. Oldfield coordinated the transfer of the artifacts to theappropriate Japaneseauthorities for continued research,preservationand potential public display. The artifacts were temporarily stored on base while theappropriate Japaneseagencies coordinated their acceptance.

“I don’t want to lose a piece of history,” Oldfield said. “Although preserving and assessing artifacts takes time, the best outcome is seeing them used for education and research.I’mexcited to see whatnew informationthese artifacts will reveal in the future.”

Japanese representatives visited Yokota to receive the collection, while members of the 374th CESassistedwith loading the artifacts for transport.

The transfer reflects the continued cooperation between Yokota and its Japanese partners to preserve historically significant materials discovered during installation operations while supporting ongoing construction and modernization projects.