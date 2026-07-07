Alfa Sistemi invest in a New corporate Childcare Hub to Revolutionize Corporate Welfare in Northeast Italy

The facility will offer flexible, extended-hour services for 60 children, opening its doors to both corporate employees and the local community.

The idea for this initiative stems from the vision of Adriano Olivetti, one of Italy's greatest entrepreneurs, who believed that a company cannot solely look at profit margins.” — Ferruccio and Federica Meroi, presidente and executive partner Alfa Sistemi

UDINE, UDINE, ITALY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy is reshaping the future of corporate welfare and family support, drawing inspiration from its historic industrial humanism. Construction is progressing rapidly in the heart of the Udine Industrial Zone (ZIU) for Alfa Next, an innovative, integrated 0-6 years childcare and kindergarten hub.The ambitious project is the result of a joint vision by Ferruccio Meroi, President and CEO of IT consulting firm Alfa Sistemi, and Ennio Fattori, owner of SIDER ENGINEERING. The initiative shifts the paradigm of traditional corporate benefits by creating a shared value ecosystem that blends business growth with community well-being."The idea for this initiative stems from the vision of Adriano Olivetti, one of Italy's greatest entrepreneurs, who believed that a company cannot solely look at profit margins. It must distribute wealth, culture, services, and democracy to the entire community," declared Ferruccio Meroi and Federica Meroi, president and executive partner of Alfa Sistemi during a recent site inspection with key stakeholders.Designed by the renowned architecture firm Archest and built by Sider Engineering, the structure is a state-of-the-art example of modern educational architecture. Key features of the hub include: Space & Nature: a 1,000-square-meter indoor facility complemented by large, dedicated outdoor green spaces for open-air activities.Capacity: 60 available slots for children aged 0 to 6. Work-Life Flexibility: operating 11 months a year with extended hours (7:30 AM to 6:30 PM) to seamlessly align with the schedules of working parents. Summer Continuity: the activation of a dedicated summer camp during standard school holiday closures.Managed by the newly formed vehicle Alfa Next Srl—led by CEO Giulia Salucci (Head of HR at Alfa Sistemi) and Board Member Marco Floreani—the center represents a benchmark for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).In a departure from traditional "closed" corporate nurseries, Alfa Next will adopt an inclusive approach: it will be fully accessible not only to Alfa Sistemi and Sider Engineering employees but also to families in the surrounding territory and other local businesses within the high-density industrial area.The project directly addresses the demographic realities of today's workforce. Alfa Sistemi boasts a remarkably young team, with an average age of just 37. Out of approximately 200 total employees, 135 are based across its Udine and Buttrio offices; of these, 48 are already parents, with 25 children currently falling into the 0-6 age bracket.]By tackling the challenge of professional and personal life balance head-on, Alfa Next sets a scalable model for European companies looking to attract and retain young talent while fostering local demographic growth.Alfa Sistemi is a leading Italian IT consultancy and system integrator, specializing in ERP solutions and digital transformation for enterprises. With a strong commitment to sustainable growth and human-centric corporate welfare, the company supports businesses globally from its headquarters in Friuli Venezia Giulia and through its international subsidiary in Thailand. https://www.alfasistemi.net/en/

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