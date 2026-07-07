ICE Lodges Detainers for Illegal Alien Brothers Arrested After Fatal Shooting at Construction Site in Florida

These illegal aliens are accused of being involved in a shooting that killed one and injured two others

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged detainers for two illegal alien brothers after they were arrested for a fatal shooting at a construction site in Florida.

According to local reporting, the incident took place on March 4 in St. Johns County, Florida. Yovany Diego Lopez Cobo, an illegal alien from Guatemala, insulted the wife of construction worker Joseph Manfredi, which led to an argument that ultimately resulted in Cobo pulling out a firearm and fatally shooting Manfredi and injuring two others. Cobo was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

Cobo’s brother, Armando Manuel Lopez Cobo, was later arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm.

Yovany Diego Lopez Cobo

Armando Manuel Lopez Cobo

The victim: Joseph Manfredi

“These criminal illegal aliens from Guatemala both came to the United States illegally as minors and were released by the Obama Administration,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Now Joseph Manfredi – a husband and a father – is dead because of these monsters who NEVER should have been in our country. ICE has lodged detainers for both of them with our Florida partners to ensure these illegal aliens are never again loose on American streets.”

Both brothers entered the United States illegally as minors in California in 2016, on separate dates. They were both RELEASED by the Obama Administration. A Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Yovany a final order of removal on August 13, 2025, while another Immigration Judge issued Armando a final order on October 18, 2018.

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