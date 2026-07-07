Homeland Security Task Force Operation Arrests Gang Members on Sex Trafficking Charges in Los Angeles

Homeland Security Investigations special agents executed 14 federal and state arrest warrants and identified at least 51 sex trafficking victims

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) has launched an operation to further target gang-operated sex trafficking in the city of Los Angeles.

During the week of July 1, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles – along with federal partner agencies and state and local partners – executed over 20 federal warrants and arrested ten suspects accused of engaging in sex trafficking. Most of the suspects are members or associates of the Hoover Criminals Gang (HCG), which has been engaged in sex trafficking in Los Angeles’ Figueroa Corridor.

Mukeshkumar Ahir stands handcuffed outside Stadium Inn & Spas after it was raided

Caleed Mouton arrives at the Federal Building after his arrest

Arrestees wait to be processed and then transferred to U.S. Marshals' custody

Law enforcement has identified at least 51 victims. The suspects are accused of targeting runaways for sex trafficking, including children from foster care systems, as well as using social media to recruit victims. Some of the victims are as young as 14 years old. The suspects are also accused of using coercion and physical force to intimidate their victims, as well as branding them.

The ten suspects now face federal racketeering charges related to sex trafficking, money laundering, firearms offenses, and narcotics offenses. Many of them are career criminals, with histories that include robbery, kidnapping, and burglary.

Nakahli Miller being prepared for transport after his arrest

Jorge Melendez arrives at the Federal Building after his arrest

Arrestees wait to be processed and then transferred to U.S. Marshals' custody

HSI Los Angeles was joined in this effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI).

The 10 arrests made on July 1

“This operation in Los Angeles resulted in the arrest of ten gang members, who now face federal racketeering charges including sex trafficking, money laundering, firearms offenses, and narcotics offenses,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of ICE and our law enforcement partners, these dangerous criminals are off our streets and will not be able to exploit innocent children anymore. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS is dismantling human and sex trafficking rings.”

“The actions taken today by HSI are another decisive blow against those who have exploited the vulnerable people of our community, and they will now face the consequences of those actions,” said Eddy Wang, Special Agent in Charge for HSI Los Angeles. “HSI remains steadfast in our mission to protect victims and pursue justice against human traffickers. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable and that victims receive the support they deserve.”

The 10 arrests made on July 1, along with the 11 previous arrests made in August 2025

Today’s operations marked the second round of Operation Broken Blade, which was first launched in August 2025 by HSI Los Angeles to target prominent members of the HCG and their affiliates. In the first round of Operation Broken Blade, HSI – along with partners including Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the LAPD, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) – executed a large-scale operation that arrested eleven suspects. Their trials are scheduled for March 2027.

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