ICE Lodges Detainer for Haitian Illegal Alien Arrested After Semi-Truck Crash that Killed Pennsylvania State Trooper

This illegal alien was granted a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by the sanctuary state of Massachusetts

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Pennsylvania officials to not release from jail a Haitian illegal alien who was arrested after allegedly causing a semi-truck crash that killed a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

According to local reporting, the crash occurred on July 1 in Schuylkill County, when a semi-truck crashed into Trooper Michael Pahira while he was inspecting another commercial vehicle. Trooper Pahira, a nearly 20-year veteran, succumbed to his injuries.

The aftermath of the crash that killed Trooper Pahira

The driver of the truck that crashed into Trooper Pahira was Michael Bon, an illegal alien from Haiti, who was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter. ICE lodged a detainer for him the day after his arrest.

The suspect: Michael Bon

Bon was issued his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by the state of Massachusetts.

The suspect’s Massachusetts-issued Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

“This Haitian illegal alien was RELEASED into our country by the Biden Administration, and the sanctuary state of Massachusetts gave him a Commercial Driver’s License,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Now, because of these reckless policies, a Pennsylvania State Trooper is dead after a crash that was 100% preventable. Illegal aliens should not be driving trucks on America’s highways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and the Pennsylvania State Police as they mourn this loss.”

In July 2024, Bon was released into the United States by the Biden Administration. He then filed an application for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in October 2024, and it was never granted.

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