WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Other Criminal Illegal Aliens Over Independence Day Weekend

Our ICE law enforcement officers celebrated Freedom 250 by arresting criminal illegal aliens from American communities

WASHINGTON –– Over Independence Day weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from communities across the country, including those convicted for murder, sexual exploitation of a minor, forcible sexual abuse, and other horrific crimes.

“While Americans celebrated the 250thanniversary of the greatest nation on earth, the brave men and women of ICE were arresting the worst of the worst, including multiple murderers, pedophiles, rapists, kidnappers, drunk drivers, drug traffickers, and other dangerous public safety threats,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Our law enforcement officers work around the clock even on holidays to make our communities safer. Thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, we have an additional 12,000 ICE officers who will continue delivering on the American people’s mandate to make our nation SAFE AGAIN.”

This weekend’s arrests include:

Radimir Thompson-Nagle, a criminal illegal alien from Panama, convicted for murder and assault in Brooklyn, New York.

Marcos Rubio-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second-degree murder and kidnapping in Wilson County, North Carolina.

Gabriel Garret Conceicao-E-Conceicao, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, convicted for sexual exploitation of a minor in Provo, Utah.

Roberto Gutierrez-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sodomy – victim less than 12 years old, sexual abuse – victim less than 12 years old, attempted rape: domestic violence, and burglary in Louisville, Kentucky.

Alejandro Botero-Salcedo, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for sexual intercourse with a minor, communicating with a minor for sexual offenses, and possessing child pornography in Pasadena, California.

Roberto Rivas-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in San Diego, California.

Victor Urbina-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for forcible sexual abuse, TWO counts for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and disorderly conduct in Salt Lake County, Utah.

Enrique Aranda-Pena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault – drug induced and aggravated assault – strongarm in Denver, Colorado.

Hermelindo Sanchez-Atempa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for SEVEN COUNTS of possession of methamphetamine, battery of a firefighter/EMT, resisting an officer with violence, assault, disorderly intoxication, indecent exposure. and possession of cocaine in Polk County, Florida.

Oscar Contreras-Mora, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated burglary, assault against a police officer, multiple DUIs,and illegal re-entry in Provo, Utah.

Fernando Trujillo-Linares, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury in San Bernardino, California.

Pedro Mazorra-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated stalking, resisting an officer with violence, burglary with assault or battery, and cocaine possession in Miami, Florida.

Marbin Alexander Ramirez-Rodas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for drug trafficking, possessing a firearm as a felon, domestic battery, reckless driving, and illegal re-entry in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Francisco Olmedo-Silva, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, escape from custody, and robbery in Oregon, Wyoming and Pennsylvania.

Elmer Itzar Rodriguez-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for threatening crime with intent to terrorize, force/assault with a deadly weapon – not firearm with great bodily injury, and illegal reentry in Red Wood City, California.

Miguel Veras-Martes, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for manufacturing with intent to distribute controlled substance, receiving stolen property, obstructing police, and possession of stolen vehicle in Providence, Rhode Island.

William Hernandez-Mosquera, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana in the Middle District of Florida.

Victor Manuel Rodriguez-Magallanes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearm in West Valley, Utah.

Elio Arturo Rodriguez-Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for fraud, fraud by wire, and larceny in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #