Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market celebrates North Carolina sweetness with Peach Day Friday, July 9

The Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market will celebrate one of North Carolina’s sweetest summer traditions during North Carolina Peach Day on Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature free peach samples, a Peach Recipe Contest, an opportunity to meet the N.C. Peach Queen and plenty of fresh, locally grown peaches straight from North Carolina farms.

“North Carolina peaches are a summertime favorite and a great example of the quality our farmers work hard to produce each season,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Peach Day is a fun way for families to enjoy fresh, local food, celebrate our growers and experience the value of agriculture firsthand.”

As one of the top peach-producing states in the nation, North Carolina harvests around 1,200 acres of peaches each year, with much of the crop grown in the Sandhills region. The area’s sandy soil, warm days and cool nights create ideal growing conditions for producing peaches known for their sweetness and quality. With the season running from June through August, July is the perfect time to celebrate one of the state’s signature summer crops.

Peach Day gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy the flavor of the season while learning more about the farmers and traditions behind North Carolina peaches. Home cooks and bakers are invited to put their best recipes to the test in the Peach Recipe Contest, showcasing creative ways to use fresh North Carolina peaches. Guests can also meet the N.C. Peach Queen, who serves as an ambassador for the state’s peach industry and helps promote the importance of supporting local growers.

The Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, Exit 208 off Interstate 40. For more information on events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook.

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