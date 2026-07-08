Lead America and Interfaith Communities to Celebrate Unity in Diversity at the Freedom 250 Liberty Gala

Historic American Freedom 250 Liberty Charity Gala - Lead America Announces Interfaith Leadership Alliance Led Community Celebration. Lead America Community Leaders Standing in Solidarity During COVID 19 Pandemic Invitation to Freedom250 Liberty Gala on July 19, 2026 by Lead America and Interfaith communities

IndoUSrare is honored to partner with the Signature Gala Chair, Rajesh Gooty, and Co-Chair Elisha Pulavarti on this National Celebration with Community Partners

This is historic — a monumental milestone in American history that calls for an exceptional celebration of life, liberty, freedom, unity, resilience, and shared progress.” — Rajesh Gooty, Freedom Gala Chair & President of Lead America Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Led by Lead America and the Interfaith Leadership Alliance of Washington, D.C., this historic signature celebration commemorates 250 years of American liberty with an inclusive interfaith community tribute.Rajesh Gooty, Freedom Gala Chair and President of Lead America. “This is historic — a monumental milestone in American history that calls for an exceptional celebration of life, liberty, freedom, unity, resilience, and shared progress. We warmly invite all organizations, faith communities, and leaders to join hands with us in this grand celebration, Throughout our nation’s rich history, diverse communities contributed immensely to America’s greatness through sheer hard work, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, committed public service, and cultural enrichment. Together, in the true spirit of Unity in Diversity, we together create a mesmerizing evening that honors freedom and strengthens our bonds of this epoch shared American identity, the very soul of America.”In commemoration of the historic Freedom 250 initiative marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence, Lead America Inc. and the Interfaith Leadership Alliance of Washington, D.C. proudly announce the signature America Freedom 250 Liberty Gala. Organized by the United National Diversity Coalition of America, this hugely prestigious evening is on Sunday, July 19, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM EST in Silver Spring, Maryland.Centered around the profound theme, “Soul of America,” and guided by the timeless motto, “Unity in Diversity,” the gala serves as a vibrant, patriotic tribute to two and a half centuries of freedom and remarkable achievement. To ensure a truly inclusive environment, the gracious organizers opened the event to all, offering free entry and free parking, so families, civic groups, faith-based organizations, and all are welcome to join.🎟️ Secure Complimentary Tickets, Admission is free, registration is required, To Register https://america250gala.eventbrite.com As an Official Partner or Volunteer, Please Sign Up: https://forms.gle/Ks1aib6eBTzRnxmt5 Lead America Signature GalaWith the warm and dedicated leadership of Gala Chair Rajesh Gooty and Co-Chair Elisha Pulavarti, the Freedom 250 Gala stands as the premier cultural and patriotic gathering of the summer. An electric atmosphere and a vibrant celebration await attendees as they experience a captivating, deeply uplifting evening meticulously designed to honor the rich legacy of American liberty.Grandly and magnificently, a true galaxy of stars is expected to grace this signature gala. The evening boasts a rapidly growing list of the august presence of eminent leaders, led by distinguished figures including U.S. Representative Suhas Subramanyam, Leesburg Mayor Ms. Kelly Burk, U.S. Shadow Senator Ankit Jain, Loudoun County Treasurer Henry C. Eickelberg, and Former Leesburg Councilman Ron Campbell amongst others.This high-profile gathering features inspirational live songs, instrumental music, and soul-stirring dance showcases by the acclaimed Natyamargam Dance School, seamlessly blending traditional artistry with patriotic fervor. In addition to these magnificent cultural spectacles, the evening anchors itself in a prestigious award ceremony dedicated to honoring standout regional and national figures who excel in community architecture, leadership development, and youth empowerment. This landmark gathering serves as a powerful nexus of solidarity, bringing together influential voices from government, business, technology, academia, faith communities, and civil society to engage in cross-sector dialogue and collectively champion America’s founding ideals of life, liberty and freedom.Lead America Executive Council:Dr. Srilekha Palle, Vice Chair, Interfaith Leadership AllianceIndrani Davaluri, Vice Chair, Heritage and CultureDr. Harsha Rajasimha, Vice Chair, Media and Public RelationsLead America Advisory CouncilChief Patron: Dr. Bharat BaraiGrand Patron: Dr. Suresh C. GuptaPatron: Mohinder GulatiAdvisor: Sant GuptaChairman: Dr Krishna MadirajuLead America Official Event PartnersEvent: America Freedom 250 Liberty Charity Gala Media Partners: India Abroad, South Asian HeraldStrategic Partner: Indo US Organization for Rare DiseasesDate: Sunday, July 19, 2026Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM ESTLocation: Silver Spring, MDVenue Address: Southern Asian Church, 2001 East Randolph Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904Admission: FREE (All are welcome to the spirited celebration)Parking: FREE on-site parkingDr. Harsha K Rajasimha, Vice Chair of the Signature Gala & Founder of IndoUSrare and Jeeva Clinical Trials⁠“For over 25 years, this great nation — in its 250 years of extraordinary prosperity — has blessed me with air to breathe, water to drink, and infinite opportunities. Being So Blessed, every single day I implore myself: What can I do for this great nation that has given me everything?’ ⁠The answer echoes in this timeless Sanskrit truth: ‘Mother and Motherland are greater than heaven.’ ⁠We are much more than contributing citizens. We are the privileged sons and daughters of America — and truly grateful global citizens. We are richly blessed indeed!!”Lead America Leadership: This landmark celebration is spearheaded by Lead America and the United National Diversity Coalition of America under the visionary and dedicated leadership of Signature Event Chair Rajesh Gooty, a passionate community architect, principled bridge-builder, and tireless advocate for building inclusive communities.Elisha Pulavarti serves as a vital pillar of leadership for this landmark initiative, bringing collaborative excellence and deep-seated devotion to social advocacy as Co-Chair. A business community champion, Pulavarti's passion for inclusive outreach and strategic mobilization is instrumental in bridging civic sectors, inspiring volunteers, and uniting diverse regional alliances.As a true pioneer for Hindu advocacy, Gooty instituted the first-ever Diwali stamp and the first-ever Hindu Diwali holiday in Loudoun County—creating a historic national template—while also championing the historic Hindu Heritage Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia, carving a path for the rest of the nation to follow. His strategic foresight and deep commitment to youth leadership, interfaith harmony, education, and equitable opportunity are instrumental in forging this historic event, the Signature Gala.Lead America Inc. is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to building inclusive communities, championing youth leadership, fostering quality education, advancing advocacy, and celebrating diversity. By building strategic alliances across corporate, civic, and cultural sectors, Lead America helps empower the next generation of visionary community leaders and architects of the future.

A Video Invitation to American Freedom 250 Liberty Charity Gala from Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, Founder of IndoUSrare and Jeeva Clinical on the glorious occasion

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