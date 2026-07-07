Pinnacle’s FutureBuild 2026 Summit Puts the Entire Construction Lifecycle at the Center of Industry Transformation

Pinnacle FutureBuild 2026 Recap of Pinnacle FutureBuild 2025

Industry leaders to convene in San Francisco on October 8-9, 2026, for two days of thought leadership, technology showcases, and collaboration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle has announced the return of FutureBuild 2026 Summit, taking place October 8-9, 2026, at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront. The summit will gather key voices from the AECO ecosystem to explore the future of project delivery with a connected lifecycle approach.Built around the theme "Construction Lifecycle. Reimagined.," FutureBuild 2026 will examine how organizations are moving beyond isolated technologies to adopt connected digital ecosystems that are creating smarter and more resilient built environments across every stage of the asset lifecycle.The event will be anchored around four strategic focus areas that reflect the evolving priorities of the industry:> Digital Design investigates how smart design techniques improve collaboration, speed up decision-making, and set the stage for successful projects.> BIM Engineering & Construction focuses on advanced coordination, multidisciplinary teamwork, and digital methods that boost constructability and project outcomes.> Digital Construction Management highlights innovations in planning, scheduling, on-site execution, quality control, and project oversight through connected technologies.> Digital Operations Management shows how Digital Twins, integrated asset data, and intelligent operations help organizations optimize long-term building performance after project completion.Attendees can expect a curated program featuring keynote presentations, fireside chats, expert panel discussions, live technology demonstrations, and executive networking opportunities. The summit will bring together owners, architects , engineers, contractors, developers, technology innovators, and digital transformation leaders to exchange practical insights and explore the technologies driving measurable industry change.As organizations increasingly seek connected approaches to design, construction, and operations, FutureBuild 2026 aims to foster the conversations and collaborations that will define the industry's next chapter.FutureBuild 2026 Summit – Event DetailsTheme: Construction Lifecycle. Reimagined.Dates: October 8-9, 2026Venue: San Francisco Airport Marriott WaterfrontRegistrations for FutureBuild 2026 Summit are now open; click here to save your seat.About Pinnacle:Pinnacle leads the AECO industry worldwide, delivering transformative build solutions that connect design, engineering, construction, and O&M through advanced Digital Twins. With 30+ years of expertise, 18,000+ projects, and 2,600+ clients across 47+ countries, our team of architects, engineers, and construction technologists enables a performance, precision, and productivity-driven delivery model, supported by a forward-looking sustainability framework for the built environment.

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