Stellar miles take center stage at Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE — Pulling off the upset of the day at the 51st Prefontaine Classic, Nikki Hiltz brought a noisy Hayward Field crowd to a crescendo Saturday holding off Kenya's Dorcus Ewoi in the final meters of the women's mile to seize the victory in 4:17.49 as both women handed three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon her first loss in a 1500 or mile since 2021.

Hiltz was sixth with just over a lap to go but used masterful tactics to move into striking position right off the shoulder of Kipyegon, the Kenyan who holds world records for the 1500 and the mile. As they came around the final turn, Hiltz, Kipyegon, and Ewoi were separated by less than a full stride and the American who has won nine career USATF titles showed the best finishing speed to take the win over Ewoi, who was second in 4:17.62. Kipyegon held on for third in 4:17.80.

Hiltz's time was the ninth fastest ever by an American woman, and Emily Mackay clocked 4:18.18 for sixth to move to No. 9 on the all-time U.S. performer list.

Closing out the meet in dramatic fashion, 20-year-old Australian Cam Myers surged to the lead in the Bowerman men's mile and held off challenges from American record holder Yared Nuguse and Ethan Strand to win in 3:46.06, an Oceania area record that moved him to No. 9 on the all-time world performer list.

Early in the race Hobbs Kessler was second, right behind the pacemaker, but as the rabbit dropped off it was Myers who took over the lead with Kessler on his heels. That pair stayed 1-2 heading off the last turn when Nuguse started to move past Kessler and finish second in a season best of 3:46.61, the fifth fastest time ever by an American. Strand was only eighth with 200 to go and turned on the jets to nab third in 3:46.97, a lifetime best that made him the No. 5 all-time U.S. miler.

Kessler and Paris Olympic 1500 champ Cole Hocker also dipped under 3:48, with Kessler fourth in 3:47.38 and Hocker sixth in 3:47.57. Ten men broke 3:49, including PBs for Vincent Ciattei and Gary Martin. Ciattei took over the No. 8 all-time American spot with his 3:48.34 and Martin's PB dropped to 3:48.76.

Texas teen sensation Tate Taylor kept his winning streak going in the men's 200, taking down Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana with a scintillating 19.75 that moved him to No. 3 on the all-time world U20 performer list. Taylor was in the tighter confines of lane three, with Tebogo to his outside in seven, and a storming bend by the USATF U20 double sprint champ gave him an unassailable lead over Tebogo, who was second in 19.93.

Flying back more than 5000 miles after his win at the Paris DL meet on June 28, where he lowered his PB to 12.89, Jamal Britt showed zero signs of fatigue in the men's 110 hurdles as he again improved his lifetime best, this time to a meet record 12.86 that made him the fifth fastest man in history. Britt was well in front of newly minted world record holder Ja'Kobe Tharp, who set that WR of 12.75 on this track three weeks ago at the NCAA Championships. Tharp acquitted himself very well in his DL debut, taking second in 12.91, and 2025 world champion Cordell Tinch was fourth in a season best 13.07.

In another marquee hurdles battle, the two fastest women ever in the 100H went at it, with American record holder and Olympic champ Masai Russell winning convincingly over Nigeria's Tobi Amusan in 12.24 to tie the meet record and equal the tenth fastest time ever. Amusan, who set the world record of 12.12 at Eugene in the 2022 World Championships, was second in 12.34 but couldn't make a dent in Russell's armor as she won her third straight Diamond League race of the year and remained undefeated in 2026.

Training partners Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha'Carri Richardson put allegiances aside in the women's 100 but were almost inseparable at the finish. Jefferson-Wooden, the world 100 and 200 champion who had not lost a 100 since earning bronze in the 2024 Olympic final in Paris, was out of the blocks well and had a slight edge, but Richardson never let her get too far ahead and the two fought it out in the final 30. Jefferson-Wooden outleaned Richardson to take the title by .01 seconds in a season best 10.78. NCAA champion and collegiate record holder Adaejah Hodge was third in 10.80.

Italy's Larissa Iapichino opened the women's long jump with a national record of 7.12 on the third jump of the competition to take an instant lead that would normally seem pretty secure, but when reigning Olympic and world champion Tara Davis-Woodhall is involved, no distance is safe. Davis-Woodhall had what was for her a fairly mediocre initial attempt of 6.62 but exploded to 7.13 on her second attempt to take the lead. She hit 7.06 on her third jump, albeit with a slightly illegal wind of +2.6 meters per second, and she closed out her day with a windy 7.12 to put a bow on the win. Iapichino only had one other legal jump, while Monae' Nichols grabbed third with a wind-aided 7.05 in the fourth round. NCAA champion Alyssa Jones had two fouls and then sailed out to 6.99 for fourth.

A high-octane field in the women's 3000 steeplechase had world champion Faith Cherotich of Kenya facing Olympic champ Winfred Yavi of Bahrain. Yavi is the second fastest woman in history with her PB of 8:44.39, but today the victory went to Cherotich, who pulled away after the final barrier to win by more than a second in 8:51.74. Yavi claimed the runner-up spot in 8:52.84, while Tunisia's Marwa Bouzayani continued her remarkable progress with a PB 8:54.32 in third that moved her to seventh on the all-time world performer list. Former NCAA champion Doris Lemngole of Kenya improved her PB to 8:57.89 for fourth.

Minus the pesky 10 barriers in his specialty, the world champion and American record holder in the 400 hurdles, Rai Benjamin, almost pulled off an upset of the reigning world champion in the flat 400, Botswana's Collen Kebinatshipi. Running blind in lane nine, Benjamin sprinted to the lead by the 250 mark and came off the final bend in front of a very powerful field with a .25 margin at 300 in 32.01. Kebinatshipi pushed hard to close the gap, and the Botswanan needed every ounce of energy he had left to ease ahead of Benjamin and win in 44.00. Benjamin set a lifetime best of 44.11 in second, with Chris Bailey third but way back in 44.58.

Both shot puts were won by first round efforts. Chase Jackson, the American record holder who won her first of two world titles here in 2022, had three throws better than 20 meters and won the women's event with her opening salvo of 20.56. She beat world leader Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands, who ended up second at 20.11, with Sweden's Fanny Roos using a PB of 19.70 to take third.

Italy's Leonardo Fabbri had one superb throw on the day, and his 22.74 world-leading effort in the first round put him comfortably ahead of Jamaica's Olympic silver medalist Rajindra Campbell, who was second at 22.16, also a first round throw. Jordan Geist was the top American in third at 21.98, with Tripp Piperi notching a season best of 21.70 for fourth. Two-time world champion Joe Kovacs, who held the world lead at 22.58 coming in, could never get in sync and was eighth.

Throwing on what will now be his home field when he competes for Oregon, men's discus world record holder Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania showed no ill effects from the pec injury he suffered earlier this year as he sailed the platter out to 71.06 in round five to surpass 2022 world champ Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia. Ceh had the lead after three rounds with his 69.94, but couldn't improve on that, and Olympic champion Roje Stona of Jamaica nabbed third at 67.42.

World U20 record holder Jiale Zhang of China scored an upset in the women's hammer, edging Canada's reigning Olympic and world champ Camryn Rogers with a sixth-round PB of 77.94. Rogers had put herself atop the standings right away with a 77.81 in round one and had a 77.52 on her final effort that wasn't quite enough to avoid her second defeat of the season. American record holder DeAnna Price was third, going out to 76.95 on her last try.

NCAA champion Kayinsola Ajayi tied his own Nigerian national record to win the men's 100, clocking 9.84 to down world champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica by .05 seconds. 2019 world champ Christian Coleman was third in 9.95 and Kenny Bednarek couldn't overcome an atrocious start as he rallied for fourth in 9.96.

Poor pacemaking didn't help in what was planned as a sub-1:54 attempt in the women's 800, but Kenya's world champion Lilian Odira didn't let that bother her as she blew by Britain's Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson down the stretch to win in 1:56.19. Odira was fifth at the bell in 56.4, well behind the rabbit who zipped by in a ridiculous 53.6, and she steadily moved up before pouncing on Hodgkinson, who ended up second in 1:56.73. Addy Wiley closed well to pick up three places in the final 100, ending up third in a season best of 1:57.70.

The women's two miles was a ho-hum affair after the pack declined to follow the rabbit and settled for a tactical battle. Ethiopia's Aleshign Baweke won in 9:20.02 ahead of countrywoman Hirut Meshesha, who was second in 9:20.20. American 1500 record holder Shelby Houlihan closed well to out lean another Ethiopian, Marta Alemayo, for third in 9:21.42.