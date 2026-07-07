Katzberg hammer record, Sion discus win top Friday events at Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE — Canada's reigning world and Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg set a Diamond League record to win the men's hammer Friday on the first day of the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field, hurling the 16-pound ball a world-leading 83.33 meters.

Katzberg, who is the No. 5 all-time world performer, fouled on his first attempt before launching his winning toss in round two. Rudy Winkler, the 2025 Pre Classic champion with an American record throw of 83.16, ended up second this time with a season best of 81.12 in round three.

Another Olympic and world champion, American record holder Valarie Sion, extended her winning streak this year to seven in the women's discus with a best of 68.64 in the second round. She needed that to stave off the challenge of collegiate record holder Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands, who also notched her best of the day in round two with a 68.21 effort.

Sandi Morris came out on top in a head-to-head matchup with world champion Katie Moon in the women's pole vault, going over a season best and U.S.-leading 4.85 before three misses at 4.90. Moon had a best of 4.80, also a season best, going over that bar on her first try.

Some much-hyped races on the oval offered up mild upsets, especially in the men's 800 where Brandon Miller continued his hot streak in domestic meets with a season best 1:43.68 that saw him dash from the middle of the pack around the final bend to overtake teen phenom and World Indoor champ Cooper Lutkenhaus and pull away down the stretch to win.

Lutkenhaus, who had a pair of Diamond League wins in June and tops the 2026 U.S. list at 1:42.08, had the lead after the pacer dropped out and looked to be in control until Miller sailed past him off the turn, holding on to take second in 1:44.62 ahead of 2019 world champion and former American record holder Donavan Brazier.

When the pack in the men's two miles fell off the pace that was set to challenge the 8:00 barrier and perhaps take down the outdoor American record of 8:07.07, it became a tactical affair, and Parker Wolfe used his patented sizzling sprint finish to claim the victory in 8:10.13 over Germany's Mohamed Abdilaahi and Grant Fisher.

Another thrilling dash to the line came in the men's mile, when Liam Murphy outleaned Stefan Nillessen of the Netherlands to take the victory by .01 seconds in a lifetime best of 3:50.49. Abel Teffra also claimed a lifetime best of 3:51.13 in third, and Davis Bove clocked 3:51.42 for a PB in fourth.

NCAA champion Dejanea Oakley of Georgia and Jamaica, who set a collegiate record of 48.79 here three weeks ago, moved past a fading Ella Onojuvwevwo of Nigeria in the final 100 of the women's 400 to win in 49.64. Olympic relay gold medalist Aaliyah Butler came through for second in 49.97, with another Jamaican, Stacey Ann Williams, finishing third in 50.12.

A familiar face to Oregon fans captured the women's 1500 title as Sweden's Wilma Nielsen outran 800-meter Olympian Juliette Whittaker of Stanford to cross the line in 4:05.60. Nielsen, who won this year's NCAA indoor mile for the Ducks, passed a quickly fading Lucia Stafford of Canada, who had established a big lead through the opening three laps. Whittaker was right behind her and set a PB of 4:05.78, while Oregon high schooler Ellery Lincoln ended up eighth in 4:07.06 to become the No. 5 all-time U.S. U20 performer and the fourth fastest high schooler ever.