Aspen HR to Participate in ETA Deal Team Day: NYC, Supporting Searchers and SMB Acquisition Leaders

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspen HR , a leading IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) known for its white-glove HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance solutions, is proud to participate in the upcoming ETA Deal Team Day: NYC, hosted by the Search Fund Coalition on June 24 in New York City.The event brings together active searchers, investors, lenders, legal advisors, and operational experts for a full day of education, networking, and practical discussions focused on entrepreneurship through acquisition (ETA) and small business acquisitions.As searchers navigate the complexities of evaluating, acquiring, and operating businesses, human capital strategy, compliance, employee benefits, and organizational infrastructure play an increasingly important role in protecting enterprise value and supporting post-acquisition growth. Aspen HR will be on-site to share insights and connect with attendees seeking guidance on building scalable people operations before and after a transaction closes."Successful acquisitions require much more than a strong financial model," said Tye Hernandez, VP, Private Equity & Venture Capital at Aspen HR. "Some of the most interesting conversations of the day centered on how fragmented the workforce can be across certain verticals, especially in spaces like home health, where a 1099 versus W2 mix adds real complexity to evaluating a deal. We also spent time talking through property management businesses, where seasonal and constantly shifting workforces raise a different set of questions about what genuine HR support actually looks like. I spoke on a panel about deal diligence, and one point I kept coming back to is that for searchers buying lean businesses where HR is often nonexistent, it's worth doing at least a basic people and labor review before close. At minimum, sellers should be able to answer how many employees they have, what states they're in, what benefits if any are in place, and whether there are any outstanding employee claims. We are excited to engage with the ETA community and help searchers understand how proactive HR infrastructure can support smoother transitions and stronger outcomes."Throughout the event, attendees will gain access to expert-led discussions covering:- Deal sourcing and due diligence- Capital stack structuring and funding solutions- Risk management and operational readiness- Post-acquisition leadership and ownership transition- Direct networking with experienced deal team partnersAspen HR's team will be available during networking sessions and throughout the day to discuss topics including:- HR and benefits due diligence during acquisitions- Workforce integration and employee retention strategies Multi-state payroll and compliance management- Fortune 500-caliber employee benefits programs- HR infrastructure that supports scalability and enterprise value creation- Risk mitigation and employer liability reductionAs an ESAC-accredited and IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO), Aspen HR serves private equity firms, alternative asset managers, portfolio companies, fintech organizations, software companies, and entrepreneur-led businesses across the United States. The company maintains a 97% client retention rate and is recognized for its high-touch service model, deep expertise, and commitment to acting as a strategic partner rather than a traditional vendor.Aspen HR has helped organizations uncover significant cost savings, improve compliance, streamline HR operations, and enhance employee experience—outcomes that are increasingly important to buyers and operators in the ETA ecosystem.ETA Deal Team Day: NYC offers a unique opportunity for searchers to connect directly with experts and peers who understand the challenges and opportunities associated with acquiring and operating small and medium-sized businesses.For more information about Aspen HR's white-glove PEO solutions, visit www.aspenhr.com About Aspen HRAspen HR is an IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) delivering comprehensive HR, payroll, benefits, compliance, and retirement solutions to growth-oriented companies across the United States. Founded to address the lack of responsive, strategic HR support in the PEO industry, Aspen HR provides a white-glove service experience backed by industry-leading expertise, technology, and client support. The company serves businesses across alternative investments, financial services, fintech, software, professional services, and other high-growth industries.

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