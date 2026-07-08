Rebecca Laffey Phipps Debuts Memoir on Connection, Community, and the Relationships That Shape Our Lives

Add this to your summer reading list; you won’t be disappointed!

At a time of disconnection and epidemic loneliness, this memoir reminds us that the relationships we build—not the accomplishments we collect—define our lives.

What if the most important lessons in life aren't learned in a classroom—but at the edge of a pool?” — Rebecca Phipps

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the greatest lessons weren't learned in a classroom—but at the edge of a pool? Author , speaker, and master connector Rebecca (Becky) Laffey Phipps invites readers to dive into a story of love, resilience, loss, and belonging in her debut memoir, " Reflections on Life, Love, and Lessons Learned at the Pool ." The book will be available on Amazon beginning July 9, 2026.Set against the backdrop of a small-town swimming pool, "Reflections on Life, Love, and Lessons Learned at the Pool" chronicles Becky’s (and the reader’s) journey from childhood adventures and first love to career transitions, family milestones, profound loss, and personal growth. Through a collection of deeply personal and vulnerable stories, she explores how the people we meet, the communities we build, and the moments we share shape the lives we ultimately live – and what we are remembered for once we’re gone.“This memoir documents the influences of family, music, friends, relationships, teachers, coaches, and faith. Reading it will prompt you to consider your own experiences and will help you to identify your strengths and challenges. Add this to your summer reading list; you won’t be disappointed." Michael McKee, CEO, emPower Breakfast.At its heart, the book is a tribute to the enduring power of authentic, real-time human connection."It's about the people who shape us, the lessons that stay with us, and the communities that carry us through life's deepest waters," said Phipps, former high school teacher, corporate executive, and non-profit director. The memoir's themes of community, belonging, family, resilience, and purpose resonate with readers of all ages and backgrounds, making it a timely and inspiring read in an increasingly disconnected world.Launch & Legacy events, featuring a book launch and author signing, will be held in Omaha and Onawa, Iowa—the author's hometown and the backdrop for many of the memoir's most memorable stories. The first event will take place at the Gretna Crossing YMCA in Gretna, Nebraska, on July 10, 2026, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and at the Onawa Public Library on July 19, 2026, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., bringing together friends, family, community members, and readers. These events reinforce the memoir’s themes by reminding all of us that life's most meaningful lessons are often learned through relationships, not textbooks.After all, we were never meant to navigate life alone.About the AuthorBecky Phipps is an author, keynote speaker, mentor, and community advocate. Known throughout the Midwest for her work connecting people, mentoring young professionals, and helping organizations build meaningful relationships, Phipps currently serves as Director of Business Development for the Greater Omaha Chamber.She has inspired entrepreneurs, business leaders, young professionals, and community organizations to embrace the power of relationships and intentional living. Drawing on more than three decades of leadership in business development, customer experience, relationship building, and community engagement, Phipps brings insights from Mastercard, Travelex, AAA Nebraska, and the Greater Omaha Chamber to guide corporate workshops and deliver engaging keynotes. Her signature talk, "Live Your Life, Leave a Legacy," encourages audiences to redefine legacy not by what they leave behind but by the lives they impact along the way.Leading with clarity, purpose, and heart, she's known for showing that vulnerability is strength, storytelling is power, and growth happens where it's least expected.She and her husband, Barry, are longtime residents of Omaha, Nebraska. Though they love to travel and have done so extensively, they also enjoy attending local concerts and sporting events. And whenever possible, they spend time with family in Nebraska and eastern Iowa.Book InformationTitle: Reflections on Life, Love, and Lessons Learned at the PoolAuthor: Rebecca Laffey PhippsPublisher: Legacy Press Books, a subsidiary of S&P Production, Inc.ISBN: 978-1-959964-72-8PRICING: $18.99 paperback; $6.99 e-book.Release Date: June 17, 2026Available: Amazon and select book events and author appearancesGenre: Memoir / Inspirational NonfictionLaunch CelebrationDate: July 10, 2026, 4 to 6 p.m.Location: Gretna Crossing YMCA, Gretna, NebraskaDetails: Community book launch celebration, author remarks and book signingDate: July 19, 2026, 2 to 3:30 p.m.Location: Onawa Public Library, Onawa, IowaDetails: Community book launch, author remarks and book signing

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