Commissioner James Brown Saves Montanans More Than $18 Million From July 2025 to June 2026 by Denying Unjustified Insurance Rate Increases

July 6, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HELENA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown saved Montanans more than $18 million in Fiscal Year 2025-2026 by denying unjustified insurance rate increases, helping to keep insurance affordable for hardworking Montana families. Commissioner Brown’s actions saved 127,855 Montana insurance consumers a total of $18,459,920 from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. “Increasing insurance rates are part of the rising cost of living felt by many Montanans. Consequently, I’m proud of the work my dedicated team here at the State Auditor’s office has done to protect Montanans’ pocketbooks,” Commissioner Brown said. In FY 2025-2026, the agency reviewed 3,937 rate filings. The volume of rate filings is not controlled by the agency, but rather, by insurers’ business needs, regulatory requirements, and market conditions. Under Commissioner Brown’s leadership, the agency began tracking strategic performance metrics in January of 2026, including figures on rate filings and savings. The metrics show that during Brown’s 18 months as Montana’s Insurance Commissioner, his agency has denied more than $24 million in unjustified rate hikes. “Montanans deserve to know what exactly their state government is accomplishing with their tax dollars. My office is glad to report that we’re saving consumers money, cracking down on fraud, and informing vulnerable persons about modern scam risks and schemes,” Commissioner Brown added. The Commissioner’s office has the authority to deny requested insurance rate increases that fail to meet actuarial standards or statutory requirements. The agency cannot deny justified rate increases; insurers must remain solvent so they can meet policyholder obligations and maintain a stable market. To learn more about the Commissioner’s work and the basics of insurance, visit the agency’s webpage at https://csimt.gov/insurance/. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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