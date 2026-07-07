Modified Hours of Operation for the Ports of Kahului and Honolulu

July 2, 2026

Dear valued customers,

Young Brothers will have modified hours of operation at the Port of Kahului on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, and the Port of Honolulu on Friday, August 7, 2026, to facilitate a “stop work” meeting held by team members represented by the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 142, who have a contractual right to hold bi-monthly meetings to discuss union matters. Further details are provided below.



Port of Kahului | Hours of Operation for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Updated Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (no lunch closure) Please arrange the drop-off and/or pick-up of all cargo between 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. when we have our full complement of employees and services.

Port of Honolulu | Hours of Operation for Friday, August 7, 2026 Updated Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (no lunch closure) Please arrange the drop-off of your cargo by 11:00 a.m.; pick-up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Please check our website at www.youngbrothershawaii.com for updates regarding cargo acceptance and sailing schedules.

We thank you for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Young Brothers, LLC