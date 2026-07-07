Aspen HR to Participate in Eminae CEO Workshop on AI, Value Creation, and M&A Readiness

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspen HR , a leading certified professional employer organization (CPEO) serving high-growth companies and private-market businesses, will participate in the upcoming EMINAE CEO Workshop: Built to Scale, Ready to Sell – AI, Value Creation, and M&A Readiness, taking place June 25 at Citrin Cooperman in Rockefeller Center.The event brings together CEOs, founders, investors, and trusted advisors to discuss how business leaders can increase enterprise value, leverage artificial intelligence effectively, and prepare organizations for future growth, capital events, acquisitions, and exits.As companies navigate increasingly complex workforce, compliance, and operational challenges, HR strategy has become a critical component of scalability and transaction readiness. Organizations that build strong people operations, establish sound compliance practices, and create scalable infrastructure are often better positioned for growth and more attractive to investors and acquirers."Business value is driven by more than revenue growth alone," said Tye Hernandez, VP, Private Equity & Venture Capital at Aspen HR. "One of the panels touched on something that doesn't get enough attention: the need to revisit employee handbooks annually, especially as AI continues to reshape how teams work. Business strategist Susan Ganz raised a point that stuck with me, that as companies move toward becoming AI-native, the real question isn't whether to adopt these tools, it's what guardrails need to be in place.Every model carries some form of bias, so the differentiator becomes having people on your team who actually understand what these models are producing and can apply the right judgment to it. That's really the throughline of the whole event: treat people like investments and you get returns, treat them like costs and you get losses. Building the right infrastructure and support around your team is what turns workforce strategy into enterprise value."The workshop will feature discussions focused on AI adoption, operational readiness, enterprise value creation, and M&A preparation—topics that closely align with Aspen HR's work supporting venture-backed companies, private equity-backed organizations, and growth-stage businesses across a variety of industries.Through its white-glove HR services, Aspen HR helps organizations streamline HR operations, manage compliance, strengthen employee programs, and build scalable workforce strategies that support long-term growth objectives.As investors and buyers place increasing emphasis on operational maturity and organizational readiness during due diligence, companies are recognizing the importance of establishing strong HR foundations well before pursuing strategic transactions.Attendees of the Eminae CEO Workshop will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts and business leaders while exploring practical approaches to improving organizational performance and maximizing enterprise value.For more information about Aspen HR's comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, compliance, and people operations solutions, visit https://www.aspenhr.com About Aspen HRAspen HR is a certified professional employer organization (CPEO) that delivers comprehensive HR solutions to high-growth businesses across the United States. Combining enterprise-level HR expertise with personalized service, Aspen HR helps companies simplify workforce management, reduce administrative burden, maintain compliance, and create exceptional employee experiences. The company specializes in supporting organizations in alternative asset management, fintech, technology, professional services, and other growth-focused industries.

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