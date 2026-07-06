Drought, fires, fish salvages highlight July 21 Sportspersons’ Meeting

July 6, 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Impacts of the ongoing drought, fires, public access easements, low river flows, fish salvages, and related impacts on regional fisheries and hatchery operations are the focus of discussions at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region Sportspersons’ Roundtable Meeting, July 21, 6 p.m. at CPW’s Southeast region office.

At the request of roundtable delegates, CPW SE Region Manager Frank McGee and staff members present key discussion items to include a welcome, announcements, legislative and commission updates, and opportunity for comments and questions. The meeting adjourns at 8 p.m.

“Public considerations are crucial to our processes,” said McGee. “It’s important that CPW’s ongoing efforts involve and inform hunters, anglers and all other outdoor enthusiasts about our work. We want to make sure questions and concerns are being answered and addressed.”

CPW depends on feedback and advice from hunters and anglers to make the best decisions about managing fish, wildlife and habitat. The Sportspersons' Roundtable fosters information sharing between the hunting, angling, and trapping community and CPW on issues related to wildlife recreation and management in Colorado. All community members interested in these topics are welcome at this public meeting. Learn more about the Sportspersons' Roundtable HERE.

The meeting is at 4255 Sinton Road, Colorado Springs, 80907 and available online via Zoom at: https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/j/85356080699

A Zoom passcode is not needed to access this meeting. Online participants may submit questions and comments through the Zoom app.

News media interested in attending this event should call (719) 227-5200 or email [email protected]

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