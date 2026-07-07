Dreamcast Launches Fastest Indian, a Self-Service Badge Kiosk for 10-Second Event Check-Ins

Dreamcast Fastest Indian Badge Kiosk

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New kiosk combines QR code scanning, facial recognition, and instant badge printing.Dreamcast, a cloud-based enterprise event registration and ticketing platform, has announced the launch of Fastest Indian, an in-house self-service badge kiosk that combines QR code scanning, facial recognition, and instant badge printing to enable 10-second event check-ins. The kiosk was officially unveiled at Shows of India 2026 in the presence of industry leaders and professionals.Enterprise event organisers and operations managers running high-footfall events face a consistent set of challenges: managing crowd flow, keeping entry queues short, and maintaining security throughout. Dreamcast's self-service badge kiosk is engineered to address each of these at the point of entry."At most large-scale events, queues build up fast. Check-ins slow down, and the attendee experience takes a hit," said Vippul Jaju, AVP Business Development, Dreamcast. "With Fastest Indian, we want to eliminate the bottlenecks and staff-heavy manual processes that are common at high-footfall event check-ins. The 10-second badging turnaround is a meaningful step forward for event organisers."Organisers using Fastest Indian can connect their registration database directly to the kiosk software. Facial recognition cross-checks attendees against their sign-up photos, helping organisers verify attendee identities more accurately. Last-minute edits and manual name-matching, two of the most common causes of check-in delays, are eliminated through fully attendee-led verification. All this happens in under 10 seconds, which significantly reduces the per-attendee holdup time. This technology also addresses the persistent challenge of multiple counters at events, which often create confusion. Fastest Indian is engineered to reduce counter density at event entrances by up to 40%, allowing organisers to handle the same footfall at a lower operational cost.As event attendance continues to scale and organisers face increasing pressure to process attendees quickly without expanding onsite staff, self-service check-in technologies are becoming a critical part of event operations. This launch also comes in the wake of changing audience preferences toward more attendee-led event experiences. From retail stores to airports, self-service kiosks have become the standard. As part of its commitment to continuously reinvent event technology solutions in line with evolving market needs, Dreamcast built this badge kiosk that attendees can use without assistance, and organisers can deploy at any venue.“Technology is an integral part of reducing event check-in time. But we do not believe in building technology that is bulky or has a steep learning curve. That's why our engineers designed Fastest Indian to be set up in just three minutes, while keeping the hardware highly portable,” said Gautam Seth, Co-Founder and Director, Dreamcast.Fastest Indian is the first in a series of check-in and badging solutions Dreamcast is developing for the enterprise events market. Further product announcements are planned for later this year.About DreamcastDreamcast is a cloud-based enterprise event registration and ticketing platform built on a unified ecosystem of on-ground solutions, workflow applications, and platform extensions. Our ecosystem helps organisations manage registrations, attendee journeys, access control, accreditation, communication, and reporting, while consistently improving productivity and streamlining operations before, during, and after every event. Learn more at https://www.dreamcast.in/

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