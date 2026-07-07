Intention to Designate 215 King Street West, Dundas

Description of Property

The 0.012 hectare property municipally addressed as 215 King Street West, Dundas, is comprised of a one-and-a-half-storey asymmetrical brick Georgian dwelling constructed in 1861, located near the northwest corner of King Street West and Market Street North, in the community of Dundas in the City of Hamilton.

Statement of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest

The property located at 215 King Street West is comprised of a representative example of a Georgian style dwelling. The one-and-a-half storey brick masonry cottage was built in 1861 and its features typical of the Georgian style include the three-bay front façade, box like massing, side gable roof and rectangular window openings. The brick façade is laid in Flemish bond with English corner detailing and decorative cross brickwork under the eaves, displaying a high degree of craftsmanship. The property is also a unique example of an asymmetrical façade, which, while uncommon overall, is a local-to- Dundas vernacular interpretation of Georgian style.

The historical value of the property lies in its association with the theme of worker housing in Dundas. During the mid-nineteenth century, Dundas was a thriving industrial centre, home to a number of mills and manufacturers. Many people employed in these industries resided in downtown Dundas, close to their places of employment. 215 King Street West represents part of this residential area, built by Moses Fennix in 1861 and used as a single-family rental property before being converted into a boarding house. Tradespeople known to have resided at the property include a carpenter, axe maker, boiler maker, and plumber.

The contextual value of the property lies in its role maintaining the historic residential character of downtown Dundas. The property is historically and visually linked to its surroundings, located along the prominent historic transportation corridor of King Street, and having been historically rented out to local tradespeople.