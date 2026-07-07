Fifth Air Force Concludes Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 with Japanese counterparts

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan— Exercise VALIANT SHIELD 2026 concluded, after ten days of ongoing combined-force mission simulations. Spanning locations throughout the Indo-Pacific, 5th Air Force led operations at Yokota Air Base, establishing a bilateral air operations coordination center with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. Together, 5AF and JASDF members partnered on multiple events, including a KC-46 refueling mission, a mass casualty aeromedical evacuation, rapid airfield damage recovery efforts, and more.

Key leaders from both 5AF and the JASDF visited multiple sites throughout the exercise. In one instance, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, 5th Air Force commander, and JASDF Lt. Gen. Hidemasa Inatsuki, JASDF Air Defense Command commander, joined exercise participants on a flight to Fukuoka Airport to observe a Chemical, Biological, Environmental and Nuclear training scenario, at Matsushima AB.

Integration was tangible throughout Japan, as additional key leader engagements and subject matter expert exchanges took place at multiple locations.

“Integrating with our JASDF counterparts goes beyond learning how to communicate through language barriers,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David McAlroy, 5AF Battle Staff Director. "Experiencing how each of our teams reaches similar objectives and learning to integrate in a way that complements each other’s capabilities. This is the real strategic advantage that allows us to better respond in dynamic environments and deter aggression against the U.S. and our allies.”

Bilateral cooperation extended further into sustainment and survival. Side-by-side aeromedical evacuation and blood transport training deepened the resilience and operational sustainability of U.S. and allied forces. Meanwhile, shared fuel initiatives and bilateral air refueling agreements allowed aircraft to stay airborne longer and project power further. This directly extends the operational reach of the alliance.

These Agile Combat Employment initiatives fortify infrastructure and logistical preparedness, allowing joint and allied forces to rapidly launch, recover and maintain aircraft from anywhere.

Support opportunities weren’t limited to air forces, though. For example, participants gained experience supporting U.S. Marine Corps missions from a C-130J aircraft flying from Yokota AB to Kadena Air Base, simultaneously developing joint and combined force skillsets.

VS26 is a biennial event, and this 11th iteration ultimately demonstrated that ready and postured forces remain invaluable to regional security. By strengthening mutual trust and advancing all-domain capabilities, 5AF and its allies ensure their activities continue to support peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific for the global community.