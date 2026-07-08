San Diego County’s New Tiny Home Rules Open the Door to Tiny Homes as Primary Residences

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Tiny homes can now be primary residences in unincorporated San Diego County, but most people do not know how to figure out if their land qualifies.

People call me because they want to live tiny, but they do not know where to start” — Stephanie Sundell

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA.

Tiny Homes Can Now Be Primary Residences in Unincorporated San Diego County

Tiny House Realtor Stephanie Sundell Helps Buyers Put the Pieces Together

A major change has opened new doors for tiny home living in San Diego County.

Qualifying Tiny Homes on Wheels can now be permitted as legal dwellings in unincorporated areas of San Diego County. This means a tiny home may be able to serve as the primary residence on qualifying property, rather than only being used as an accessory home behind an existing house.

The County of San Diego confirmed in September 2025 that qualifying Tiny Homes on Wheels can meet the definition of a dwelling under the County Zoning Ordinance. The County formally announced the expanded housing option on October 1, 2025.

For people who have dreamed of owning a smaller home, buying land, creating multi-generational housing, or building a more affordable lifestyle, this creates new possibilities.

But buying a tiny home is only one piece of the process.

You also need to understand:

• Where a tiny home is allowed • Whether the property has the right zoning and allowable density • Septic or sewer requirements • Water and utilities • Fire access and safety requirements • Flood and grading issues • The certification and construction standards for the tiny home • County permits and site planning • Financing options for the land and home

How many can be on one piece of land?

That is where Stephanie Sundell, known as the Tiny House Realtor, comes in.

Stephanie combines years of real estate experience with hands-on tiny house development and ownership. She is not just helping clients find land. She understands the questions that need to be answered before a buyer purchases the property or orders the home.

“People call me because they want to live tiny, but they do not know where to start,” Sundell said. “The land, the zoning, the tiny home, utilities, septic, financing, and permits all have to work together. My goal is to help people put those pieces together before they spend money in the wrong place.”

The new County rules do not mean a tiny home can be placed on every property. Each property still needs to be reviewed based on its location, zoning, density, site conditions, utilities, septic capacity, fire access, and other County requirements.

Qualifying Tiny Homes on Wheels are generally limited to 430 square feet and must meet specific County standards. A permit is required before the home can legally be installed and used as a residence.

“This is an exciting step for housing in San Diego County,” Sundell said. “Tiny homes can give people another path to homeownership, but the first step should always be finding out whether the full plan works.”

As the Tiny House Realtor, Stephanie helps buyers and property owners explore the complete process, including finding potential land, reviewing property considerations, connecting with tiny home builders and other professionals, and understanding the steps needed to move a project forward.

For more information or to explore whether tiny home living may work for you, contact:

Stephanie Sundell Tiny House Realtor

760-518-8815

Stephanie@StephanieSundell.com

Whissel Beer Group CalDRE #02138246

Media Contact: Stephanie Sundell Tiny House Realtor

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