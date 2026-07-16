Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover Announce Their Engagement

Jalyka and Joshua walking through Times Square, New York Joshua & Jalyka in San Antonio, Texas after Joshua preached his first sermon of the year Joshua & Jalyka modeling together in New York Fashion Week for YesuGod Joshua & Jalyka share a playful gaze and embrace

A faith-filled celebration of love, purpose, family, and the new legacy Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover are building together.

Jalyka is my rib. She is the proof that God knows my heart better than I do.” — Joshua Hoover

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A celebration of love, faith, family, purpose, and the beginning of a new legacy.Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover are proud to announce their engagement, marking a beautiful new chapter in their journey together. Rooted in faith, love, and shared purpose, their engagement represents far more than a personal milestone. This marks the beginning of a legacy built on God, family, ministry, creativity, and impact.Jalyka, 25, a respected entrepreneur, artist, actress, and beauty, lifestyle, and faith-based creator, and Joshua, 21, pastor of Hoover Ministries, speaker, actor, author, comedian, and content creator, have each dedicated their lives to inspiring others through their individual platforms. Together, they have become a powerful example of what intentional, Christ-centered love can look like in today’s generation.What began as a long-distance relationship quickly became a source of hope and encouragement for thousands of people of all ages when Joshua and Jalyka began their couples page in February 2025. Through their transparency, unwavering faith, and commitment to honoring God throughout their relationship, Jalyka and Joshua have inspired many to believe that genuine, Christ-centered love still exists. Their rapidly growing online community has followed their journey through travel, faith, lifestyle, and everyday moments, celebrating a relationship built on prayer, friendship, goofiness, trust, and most of all, purpose.Their engagement was a fitting reflection of the life they have shared with their audience. While surrounded by family aboard a cruise sailing away from Curaçao, Joshua surprised Jalyka by proposing on the open ocean with the ring she had always dreamed of. As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting golden light across the endless blue waters, the moment felt both intimate and breathtakingly cinematic. The unforgettable moment, filled with worship, joy, tears, and celebration, marked the beginning of a new season for the couple and those who have faithfully followed their story.Their love story has been shaped by intentionality, faith, authenticity, and a shared commitment to becoming who God has called them to be. As they prepare for marriage, Joshua and Jalyka are embracing this season with gratitude, joy, and anticipation for all that lies ahead as fiancé and fiancée.“Joshua is God’s best gift to me,” said Jalyka Smith. “I am so grateful for the love, growth, and purpose that we share and am so excited to witness the life God is building through us and for us.”Joshua Hoover added:“Jalyka is my rib. She’s is the proof that God knows my heart better than I do. I am forever grateful that God has entrusted me with such an incredible woman of God! It’s us against the world.”As they celebrate this new chapter, Joshua and Jalyka look forward to sharing select moments from their engagement season with family, friends, supporters, and their growing online community. Wedding details and future announcements will be shared at a later date.Supporters from around the world have eagerly anticipated this milestone, making their engagement one of celebration not only for the couple, but also for the community that has walked alongside them. As excitement continues to build, many are already looking forward to witnessing the next chapter of their journey and the beautiful wedding that will unite two lives devoted to faith, family, and purpose.For Joshua and Jalyka, this engagement is more than the promise of marriage; it is a public declaration of faith, covenant, and the legacy they are committed to building together.Social Media HandlesJalyka SmithInstagram, Facebook & YouTube: @JalykaTikTok, Snapchat & X: @JalykaSmithJoshua Hoover@thejoshuahooverCouple Page@joshua.and.jalykaAbout Jalyka SmithJalyka Smith is an entrepreneur, artist, actress, public figure, and digital creator recognized for her influence across niche beauty, lifestyle, and faith-based content. Through media, business, and authentic storytelling, she inspires millions while encouraging others to pursue purpose with confidence and faith.About Joshua HooverJoshua Hoover is a pastor, speaker, actor, author, comedian, host, and content creator whose mission is to inspire the next generation through faith, leadership, and authentic storytelling. His work bridges ministry, entertainment, and digital media, encouraging young people to become who God has called them to be.

Growing Pains w/ Joshua & Jalyka

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