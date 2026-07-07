ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES SET TO HEADLINE 6TH ANNUAL MIGHTY ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL SEPT 25-26

STOVALL, Miss. — Featuring 12 bands, 5 food trucks, 3 stages, 1 late night jam session and a burning guitar, the Mighty Roots Music Festival returns Friday, September 25 and Saturday September 26, 2026 4 to historic Stovall Farms, the place where famed bluesman Muddy Waters grew up and was first recorded.

Mighty Roots happens just outside of Clarksdale, Mississippi, 70 miles south of Memphis and 70 miles west of Oxford. The 2026 event promises music, camping and revelry, as well as the return of the popular Delta Artist Market, the Kids Zone, and the Mimosas on the Mat Yoga Session.

Mighty Roots also hosts the Mighty Levee Gravel Ride, a biking event for riders of all levels with a 12-mile course that allows riders access to bike on the Mississippi Levee, the only day of the year that it’s legal to bike on the levee.

Mighty Roots is delighted to announce that this year’s headliner will be St. Paul & the Broken Bones, who will take the main stage on Saturday night with Oxford-born regional favorite Happy Landing in the feature spot.

Also appearing on Saturday are Pothole Paradise, Board of Directors, Perfect Friend and Jack Fortune, with a special late night set from Memphis favorite Jombi, and a late late jam session with Mississippi blues master Terry “Big T” Williams.

The Mighty Saturday also includes The Delta Artists Market, with a curated selection of the best in regional painting, sculpture, photography, foods and hand-made items from Delta artisans.

The Kids Zone will return on Saturday with a bouncy house, petting zoo, face painting and more so parents can enjoy the day! (And kids <10 are always free!)

Delta Yoga Studio’s Mimosas on the Mat yoga session with live music will once again kick off the festival, and have a glass of bubbly at the end of the session.

The festival’s signature Incineration of the Mighty Wooden Guitar will celebrate the 2026 event at the Stovall Store at midnight Saturday.

On Friday, Mighty Roots celebrates the harvest with headliner Tobacco Road, along with Ozark Rivera, The Great Dying, plus Crooked Diehl, who also played the 2025 festival.

Friday afternoon, the festival will once again host the Delta Council “Young Delta” group of young farmers, agriculturalists, and agribusiness professionals in its historic Stovall Gin Company building. Mighty Friday is presented by the Delta Ag Equipment of Cleveland, MS.

Major festival sponsors include Visit Clarksdale, Cathead Distilleries, Sonic Drive-Ins, CSpire, Delta Magazine, and Visit Mississippi.

The camping community continues to grow at Mighty Roots, with overnight options available including dozens of primitive camp sites and a selection of van sites, full service RV sites and RV boondocking sites. See www.mightyrootsfestival.com for more information.

As always, the best food trucks in the region with names like Doe’s Eat Place and Sweet Brown Sugar will be on hand with full bar service including specialty drinks that stay open with the late night stages thanks to the Stovall Gin’s Qualified Resort Status.

Festival tickets, gravel grind bike ride registrations, campsites and more on sale now at www.mightyrootsmusicfestival.com

Find The Might Roots Music Festival at:

www.mightyrootsmusicfestival.com/

info@mightyrootsmusicfestival.com

Facebook @mightyrootsmusicfestival

Instagram @mightyrootsmusicfestival

YouTube @mightyrootsmusicfestival

For more information on the region and lodging tips, go to VisitMississippi.org and VisitClarksdale.com.

POSTER BELOW, LOGOS, EVENT IMAGES AVAILABLE AT www.mightyrootsmusicfestival.com/press

###