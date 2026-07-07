Monza Bank Holdings Launches Monza Fund II, a $500 Million Growth Fund

In assisting innovative entities to achieve their financial goals by offering liquidity and expertise, our fund will provide access to financing traditionally unavailable to pre-profit companies.” — Julian T. Ross, Group Chief Executive Officer for Monza Bank Holdings

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monza Bank Holdings, a global financial services platform serving family offices, fund managers, high net worth individuals and institutional clients worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Monza Fund II, a $500 million fund dedicated to providing catalytic growth capital to high-potential companies traditionally considered challenging to finance.The fund will invest across a broad range of industries and will utilize debt, equity and proprietary hybrid funding mechanisms to deploy capital.The newly-launched Monza Fund II will provide structured financing options to companies developing scalable technologies and infrastructure solutions that solve real-world business and societal challenges. Unlike traditional venture capital or private equity financing, Monza Fund II combines flexible financing structures with strategic guidance and access to Monza Bank Holdings' global banking network."In assisting innovative entities to achieve their financial goals by offering both liquidity and expertise, our fund will provide participants with access to the types of financing traditionally unavailable to pre-profit companies. We are excited to support this underserved segment," said Julian T. Ross, Group Chief Executive Officer for Monza Bank Holdings.The fund will focus on partnering with companies that meet the criteria established by the private banking division of Monza Bank Holdings and will leverage the bank’s AML, KYC and intake resources. It is anticipated that initial investments, ranging from $5 million to $100 million, will be made primarily in North America-based entities.Companies interested in learning more about Monza Fund II or applying for funding are encouraged to visit www.monzabank.com About Monza Fund IIMonza Fund II is a private fund owned and operated by Monza Bank Holdings. The fund provides growth capital to high-potential companies primarily based in the USA. Through the use of debt, equity and proprietary hybrid funding mechanisms the fund seeks to support and accelerate the growth of companies offering next generation of sustainable infrastructure, technology and energy solutions to the global marketplace.Monza Bank Holdings is a single source financial powerhouse for tailored private banking, asset management and financing solutions to entrepreneurs, family offices, fund managers, high net worth individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. Our constellation of companies provide a platform that blends traditional and trade finance with digital solutions for the quantum era, to deliver effective solutions for today's complex financial environment.Contact:info@monzabank.com

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