Study: 48% of Single Americans Would Consider Marrying a Canadian for Security or Residency

Among single Americans surveyed, 52% said their personal rights and identity would be better protected in Canada, while 50% said Canada could offer a more stable long-term future than the U.S.

Among U.S. singles, 52% see stronger rights protections in Canada, while 72% say political polarization has influenced interest in leaving the U.S.

TORONTO, ONTATIO, CANADA, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many Americans, dating is no longer just about chemistry. A new study from Casino Days Canada finds that financial stress, political division, healthcare concerns, and uncertainty about the future are increasingly shaping what U.S. singles want in a long-term partner — and where they imagine building a life.

The survey of 1,000 single U.S. adults who are actively dating and open to a serious long-term relationship found that 48% would definitely or possibly consider marrying a Canadian citizen if it improved their long-term security or residency opportunities.

That interest comes amid broader uncertainty about life in the U.S. Eighty-three percent of respondents said cost of living and inflation have influenced them at least somewhat in considering leaving the country, including 41% who said those pressures influenced them a great deal. Healthcare affordability was another major factor, with 79% saying it has influenced their interest in living abroad.

Americans Are Weighing Love Against Long-Term Stability

Romantic connection remains central to dating decisions. Nearly all respondents, 98%, said romantic connection is at least somewhat important when choosing a partner, including 53% who said it is extremely important. Emotional stability ranked similarly high, with 98% saying it matters.

Still, practical concerns are now deeply embedded in partner selection. Ninety-three percent said financial stability is at least somewhat important in a long-term partner, and 38% rated it extremely important. Access to reliable healthcare also factored into relationship decisions for 83% of respondents.

Some singles are more direct about seeking stability through dating. Thirty-nine percent said they actively look for partners who are more financially secure than they are, while 22% said they have pursued that type of partner in the past.

Younger daters were especially likely to say they are seeking more financially secure partners. Forty-five percent of Gen Z and 42% of millennials said they actively “date up” financially, compared with 10% of baby boomers.

Political Division Is Becoming a Dating Dealbreaker

Political polarization is also changing how singles approach relationships. Nearly half of respondents, 48%, said the current political climate has made them more selective about who they date.

Political differences are also affecting established relationships. Twenty-three percent said they have reconsidered a long-term relationship because of political opinions, while 14% said they have ended one over political differences.

Gen Z was the most likely generation to report political selectivity, with 57% saying politics have made them more selective about dating partners. Gen Z was also most likely to end a relationship over politics, at 21%.

Women were more likely than men to say political division has made them more selective, at 53% compared with 45%. However, men were slightly more likely to say they have ended a relationship over political differences, at 16% compared with 13% of women.

Canada Is Becoming a Dating and Stability Alternative

Canada has emerged as a surprisingly common focus for Americans thinking about dating, relocation, and long-term security.

Nearly half of respondents, 47%, said they would be open to dating someone from Canada if the opportunity arose. Another 27% said they would like to date someone from Canada, while 10% said they have already dated someone from Canada.

Some singles are actively exploring cross-border dating. Eleven percent said they have looked into Canadian dating opportunities through apps, travel, or relocation, and 9% said they are currently trying to meet or date someone in Canada. Six percent said they have set their dating app location to a Canadian city specifically to meet potential partners.

Gen Z showed the strongest interest in Canadian dating. Thirty-two percent said they would like to date someone from Canada, and 17% said they have looked into dating opportunities there through apps, travel, or relocation.

Many Singles See Canada as More Stable Than the U.S.

The survey also found that Americans often associate Canada with greater long-term security. Fifty-two percent said they believe their personal rights and identity would be better protected in Canada, while 50% said Canada would offer a more stable long-term future than the U.S.

Those perceptions appear to influence how far some singles would go for stability. While 48% would consider marrying a Canadian citizen for security or residency opportunities, the idea still carries moral tension. Sixty-eight percent said they would feel morally conflicted about marrying primarily for long-term security rather than love, including 30% who said they would feel strongly conflicted.

Younger respondents were more open to the idea. Sixty-three percent of Gen Z said they would consider marrying a Canadian citizen for stability or residency opportunities.

Cost of Living, Healthcare, and Housing Are Driving Interest in Leaving

The survey found several major pressures influencing Americans’ interest in living outside the U.S.:

• 83% cited cost of living and inflation.

• 79% cited healthcare affordability and access.

• 76% cited lack of affordable housing.

• 76% cited gun violence.

• 73% cited job security.

• 72% cited political polarization.

• 70% cited access to affordable education.

• 64% cited reproductive rights.

• 57% cited climate change.

• 51% cited LGBTQ+ rights and protections.

While 37% of respondents said they feel confident about staying in the U.S., 43% said they mostly see their future in the country but occasionally consider leaving. Another 13% were unsure about their long-term future, and 8% either increasingly see their future outside the U.S. or are actively planning an exit option.

The full study is available here:

https://casinodays.com/ca/research-papers/dating-marriage-us-canada-study

Methodology

This survey was conducted in 2026 among 1,000 U.S.-based adults who are single, actively dating, and either seeking or open to a serious long-term romantic relationship. The research examined attitudes toward political division, economic and social pressures, long-term future planning, cross-border dating, and willingness to pursue marriage with a Canadian citizen for stability or residency reasons.

The sample was post-stratified to align with national demographic benchmarks and segmented by age, including Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers, as well as gender. Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding.

About Casino Days Canada

Casino Days is an online platform that provides Canadian players with access to licensed online casinos, game reviews, and information about safe and responsible online gaming. By helping users navigate trusted gaming platforms and learn about the Canadian online casino landscape, Casino Days offers insight into the entertainment and lifestyle experiences available north of the border.

Responsible Gambling and 19+ Notice

Casino Days promotes online gaming as a form of entertainment, not as a way to make money or solve financial challenges. Players should always gamble within their means, set clear limits on time and spending, take regular breaks, and seek help if gambling begins to interfere with personal relationships, work, or financial stability.

All content and services referenced by Casino Days Canada are intended strictly for individuals 19 years of age or older, or the legal gambling age in their province. Underage gambling is illegal and strongly discouraged. Parents and guardians are encouraged to use parental controls and monitoring tools to help prevent minors from accessing gambling-related content or platforms.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing gambling-related harm, confidential support is available. ConnexOntario offers free, confidential support 24/7 in Canada, and Gambling Therapy provides international resources for people affected by problem gambling.

Play responsibly. Gambling should be fun, not a source of stress.

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