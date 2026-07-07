Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness Opens Himalayan Mental Health Recovery Retreat for Addiction Recovery & Mental Wellbeing

Veda's New Super Luxury Rehab in the Himalayas

Veda’s new Sikkim retreat blends clinical care, holistic wellness and Himalayan calm for addiction recovery, burnout and mental wellbeing.

We built Veda to heal, not just treat. Sikkim gives people the stillness, privacy and care they need to truly begin again.” — Manun Thakur, Founder & CEO, Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness , India’s luxury mental health, addiction recovery and holistic wellness organisation, has announced the launch of its newest retreat in Sikkim. Located amidst the serene Rumtek Hills near Gangtok, the centre marks Veda’s fourth destination after Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, bringing its personalised, wellness-led recovery philosophy to the Eastern Himalayas.The launch comes at a time when more individuals and families across India are seeking professional help for addiction, burnout, anxiety, depression, trauma and behavioural dependencies. While awareness around mental health has grown significantly, rehabilitation continues to be surrounded by hesitation, stigma and outdated perceptions. Veda’s Sikkim retreat has been designed to offer a more humane, private and restorative model of care, where clinical treatment is supported by nature, comfort, dignity and personal freedom.The Sikkim centre offers an immersive recovery experience where evidence-based therapies are complemented by holistic wellness practices and the quiet strength of the Himalayan landscape. Guests are given the time, space and professional support needed to slow down, reset and rebuild healthier patterns in a calm, structured environment.An intimate retreat, Veda Sikkim features just 11 all-suite accommodations, including nine luxury suites and a two-bedroom Royal Suite. This limited capacity allows the team to offer highly personalised attention and individually tailored recovery plans. Each programme brings together psychiatric support, psychological therapy, addiction counselling, relapse prevention work, family support and lifestyle-focused interventions, depending on the needs of each guest.The retreat also integrates wellness practices such as yoga, meditation, sound healing, art therapy, movement-based sessions and reflective activities that support emotional regulation and long-term lifestyle change. Rather than treating recovery as a purely clinical process, Veda’s approach focuses on the whole person: the mind, body, relationships, routines, environment and sense of purpose.The centre draws deeply from its Himalayan setting. Guests can begin their mornings with guided hikes, practise Tai Chi with a visiting expert, spend time in meditation, interact with monks from the nearby Rumtek Monastery to learn about mindful living, and enjoy meals prepared using fresh, locally sourced organic ingredients. The property also includes an infinity pool, yoga hall, fitness centre, counselling rooms, meditation spaces, pottery studio, projection room and recreational areas, creating an environment that feels peaceful, supportive and removed from the pressures of daily life.Speaking about the launch, Manun Thakur, Founder & CEO, Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness, said, “We built Veda to heal, not just treat. We wanted to offer the warmth and comfort of home, with the freshness of away. Sikkim offered exactly that. Surrounded by the Himalayas, forests and a sense of stillness that is difficult to find elsewhere, it felt like the natural place for our next chapter. At the same time, the North East has a growing need for quality mental health and rehabilitation services, making this expansion both meaningful and purposeful.”Unlike conventional rehabilitation centres, Veda follows a people-first philosophy. Guests voluntarily seek treatment, retain access to their personal devices and are encouraged to remain connected with their families throughout their stay. The focus extends beyond symptom management to helping individuals build healthier habits, stronger relationships and sustainable routines that continue well beyond their time at the centre.Veda’s programmes are designed for individuals seeking support for substance dependence, alcohol addiction, prescription drug dependence, behavioural addictions, burnout, anxiety, depression, trauma, emotional distress and related concerns. The organisation’s multidisciplinary model combines clinical expertise with compassionate care, privacy and hospitality-led comfort, making recovery more accessible to individuals who may otherwise hesitate to seek help.The launch of Veda Sikkim marks another milestone in the organisation’s expansion journey. Looking ahead, Veda plans to continue building a network of premium rehabilitation and wellness centres through flagship destinations and satellite facilities, making personalised, wellness-led recovery more accessible across India.About Veda Rehabilitation & WellnessVeda Rehabilitation & Wellness is a luxury mental health and rehabilitation organisation in India, offering private, personalised treatment for addiction, anxiety, depression, burnout, trauma, emotional distress and related concerns. With centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Gangtok, Veda combines expert clinical care with holistic healing practices in discreet, comfortable and supportive environments.

Veda's New Luxury Retreat for Mental Health and Wellbeing in the eastern Himalayas

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