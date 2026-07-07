County thanks emergency responders as Snyder Fire nears full containment

At a community meeting on Glade Park last week, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis thanked residents, fire crews and law enforcement for their work responding to the Snyder Fire. Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell talked about the sacrifice made by the three federal firefighters who died fighting the blaze.

Fire officials answered questions and talked about work on the fire, which is now 95 percent contained, up from 65 percent at the time of the meeting on Thursday last week. According to the Inciweb page for the Snyder Fire , it has burned 30,202 acres, and 402 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

Watch the video below for highlights from the community meeting.