Adventure Cruises San Diego Updates Boat Rental in San Diego Offerings

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Adventure Cruises San Diego updates its boat rental in San Diego offerings, providing premium private yacht experiences for celebrations, cruises, and events.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 26, 2026 — Adventure Cruises San Diego, a private maritime charter operator licensed by the San Diego Port Authority, has announced updated availability and booking terms for its boat rental in San Diego services for the summer 2026 season. The company operates the Paradise Party Yacht from Safe Harbor Sunroad Resort Marina, Gate 1, at 955 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, California 92101.The announcement addresses increased booking interest from groups seeking private, captained vessel experiences on San Diego Bay. According to the company, summer weekend availability for its single-vessel fleet is being reserved two to three months in advance, and the company is currently accepting bookings for dates through the fall season.Adventure Cruises San Diego differentiates its boat rental in San Diego, CA service from non-captained vessel alternatives through several operational features. Every charter includes a US Coast Guard licensed Captain and a crew member at no additional charge beyond the standard hourly rate. The vessel is equipped with professional Radar and Sonar navigation equipment and is covered by commercial vessel insurance. The company holds full authorization from the San Diego Port Authority to operate commercial passenger charters on San Diego Bay.The company's representative noted that the market for private boat rentals in San Diego encompasses a wide range of operators, not all of whom hold the required licensing and insurance credentials. The representative expressed the view that guests seeking a boat rental in San Diego with captain should verify Port Authority licensing status and commercial insurance coverage before confirming any booking.""The phrase 'captain included' should mean a US Coast Guard licensed professional is on board for every departure,"" said a representative of Adventure Cruises San Diego. ""That is not a standard that every operator in this market meets, and we think guests have a right to know the difference before they book.""The Paradise Party Yacht is a 60-foot private vessel with a stated capacity of up to 15 persons per charter. The company notes that most comparable vessels operating on San Diego harbor are limited to 13 persons. The additional capacity accommodates groups wishing to include hired service providers such as photographers, videographers, or DJs within the permitted headcount.Standard charter amenities include a Disco grade 3000 Watt sound system featuring two JL Audio subwoofers and full-range coverage across both vessel deck levels, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity, karaoke equipment, party lighting, a full-size refrigerator and freezer, an onboard ice chest, and a microwave. The vessel operates under a bring-your-own-beverage policy. Supplied items include ice, cups, plates, napkins, utensils, a blender, and bottled water. small boat rental in San Diego may be appropriate for pairs or very small groups. For groups of eight or more, the company's vessel provides significantly greater comfort, sound system performance, and onboard storage capacity. The per-person rate for larger groups compares favorably with alternative entertainment options in San Diego's waterfront district, according to the company.The standard two-hour charter covers the main bay circuit, with close views of the USS Midway Museum, the Coronado Bridge, the Embarcadero waterfront, and the downtown San Diego skyline. For charters of three hours or longer, the captain can anchor at Glorietta Bay near Coronado, and guests may use the large lily pad float for swimming and water activities.Pricing ranges from $525 to $625 per hour on a demand-based scale, with a two-hour minimum. Booking via Zelle requires a 50% deposit with the balance due 14 days before departure and carries no processing fee. Direct website bookings via credit or debit card require full upfront payment with a 2.5% processing fee applied.The charter contract is distributed via Dropbox approximately ten days before departure and requires an electronic signature no later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled time. Every guest must complete a digital passenger waiver before boarding. Soft-soled footwear is required. High heels are not permitted for safety reasons.The company advises groups that gratuity for the captain and crew is not included in the charter rate. The maritime industry standard is 20% of the total charter cost, with a recommended minimum of $200.Availability inquiries and booking requests for the current season are being accepted through the company website at https://adventurecruisessandiego.com/ and via direct text at (858) 369-5050.About Adventure Cruises San DiegoAdventure Cruises San Diego is a San Diego Port Authority-licensed private yacht charter company operating the Paradise Party Yacht, a 60-foot private vessel on San Diego Bay. The company provides captained charter services for private groups of up to 15 persons, including bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, corporate outings, and bay sightseeing cruises. All charters depart from Safe Harbor Sunroad Resort Marina, Gate 1, 955 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. The vessel is covered by commercial vessel insurance and is navigated by a US Coast Guard licensed Captain on every voyage.Media Contact:Adventure Cruises San Diego953 Harbor Island Drive, Gate 1San Diego, California 92101Phone: (858) 369-5050Website: https://adventurecruisessandiego.com/

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