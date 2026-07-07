Robotic Knee Replacement Market Value Expected To Grow At 12.7% CAGR, Reaching $5.02 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Robotic Knee Replacement Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The robotic knee replacement sector is experiencing significant momentum as technological advancements and increasing healthcare needs converge. This market is set to expand rapidly, driven by factors such as rising prevalence of joint disorders and improvements in surgical technologies. Let’s explore the current market landscape, key factors propelling its growth, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Robotic Knee Replacement Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for robotic knee replacement has seen swift growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.77 billion in 2025 to $3.12 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This rise stems from factors such as the growing incidence of osteoarthritis and other joint disorders, an aging global population, heightened demand for advanced orthopedic surgeries, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and progress in robotic-assisted surgical technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $5.02 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7%. Key contributors to this growth include the integration of AI-powered surgical planning systems, increased investments in robotic orthopedic platforms, adoption of personalized implant solutions, growth of outpatient robotic surgery centers, and growing demand for more precise surgeries that shorten hospital stays. Important trends anticipated during this period include a shift toward minimally invasive robotic procedures, patient-specific implant alignment, faster recovery times, reduced post-operative complications, real-time intraoperative guidance, and a focus on precision knee arthroplasty to extend implant longevity.

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Understanding Robotic Knee Replacement Procedures

Robotic knee replacement is a surgical approach that uses robotic-assisted systems to improve the accuracy and precision of knee joint replacements. This method involves high-tech imaging, real-time data, and robotic arms that assist surgeons in making bone cuts and positioning implants with enhanced precision. The technique aims to optimize surgical outcomes, ensure better implant alignment, and promote quicker recovery with fewer complications.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Robotic Knee Replacement Market

One of the primary growth drivers for the robotic knee replacement market is the rising number of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) procedures. TKA involves replacing a damaged knee joint with an artificial implant to restore function and relieve pain, commonly performed on patients suffering from advanced osteoarthritis or degenerative joint diseases. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis along with a growing elderly population demanding improved mobility and quality of life fuels the rise in TKA procedures.

Robotic systems enhance surgical precision, enable superior implant alignment, and improve patient outcomes, thereby encouraging higher procedural volumes. For example, in November 2025, the National Institutes of Health reported that in the United States, the annual number of primary TKA procedures is expected to rise dramatically—by 110% by 2025, 182% by 2030, and 401% by 2040—highlighting strong long-term demand that supports growth in robotic knee replacement technologies.

View the full robotic knee replacement market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-knee-replacement-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Regional Leadership in the Robotic Knee Replacement Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the robotic knee replacement market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The key regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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