World Pickleball Conference to Open in Las Vegas

Chicken N Pickle to host the two-day event

Veterans deserve tools that help them heal, reconnect, and thrive.” — Carl Foster, Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas, NV — The World Pickleball Conference , one of the sport’s most influential industry and wellness events, is proud to announce its upcoming two‑day conference taking place July 16–17 at the Chicken N Pickle complex in Las Vegas.Founded by longtime pickleball trailblazer, Carl Foster, the World Pickleball Conference began as a grassroots effort to unite leaders, innovators, and wellness experts across the sport. Foster is also the host of Inside World Pickleball, the nationally televised program that has appeared on the CBS Sports Network and helped bring pickleball’s stories, personalities, and rapid growth to a mainstream audience.Foster launched the conference with two core goals that continue to define its mission today.First, he sought to spotlight pickleball’s profound mental and physical health benefits, especially for America’s veterans. Through partnerships with veteran organizations and wellness professionals, Foster has championed pickleball as a therapeutic outlet that supports emotional resilience, physical activity, social connection, and post‑service reintegration.Second, Foster recognized the need to help grow the business of pickleball by building strategic relationships between the companies shaping the sport’s future. The conference has become a central hub for brands, entrepreneurs, facility operators, technology developers, and industry leaders to collaborate, innovate, and accelerate the sport’s expansion.In honor of America’s 250th Birthday, Foster is also introducing a special event during the conference: the “Paddle Battle of the Branches” - a patriotic pickleball tournament celebrating all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. This spirited competition will bring active‑duty service members and veterans together on the court, with proceeds and programming supporting veteran wellness initiatives. The tournament underscores Foster’s deep commitment to honoring those who have served and using pickleball as a powerful tool for community, healing, and unity. “Veterans deserve tools that help them heal, reconnect, and thrive,” Foster remarked. “Pickleball gives them all of that; movement, camaraderie, joy, and a sense of belonging.”The upcoming Las Vegas event marks a major milestone in the conference’s national growth. Chicken N Pickle Henderson offers state‑of‑the‑art courts, vibrant community spaces, and an ideal setting for keynote sessions, industry panels, skills clinics, and veteran‑focused wellness programming.The July 16–17 conference will feature Industry leaders and expert speakers, veteran‑focused pickleball initiatives, strategic business networking and partnership opportunities, and the “Paddle Battle of the Branches” tournament supporting U.S. veterans.With its expansion into Nevada, the World Pickleball Conference continues to build a national movement centered on community, health, patriotism, and industry advancement, all driven by Foster’s unwavering commitment to helping veterans and strengthening the business ecosystem of the sport he loves.The next World Pickleball Conference will be held as part of the 2026 World Pickleball Convention at the Palm Beach Convention Center, October 16-18, 2026. Tickets will go on sale July 20, 2026.

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