PROSECUTOR FINDS STATE PARK RANGERS JUSTIFIED IN FATAL MAY SHOOTING

July 6, 2026

ROLAND, Ark. — Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones concluded that three Arkansas State Park Rangers were justified under Arkansas law in the May 25, 2026, shooting death of Matthew Garrett, 31, of Judsonia.

Around 6:15 p.m., Pulaski County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a possible medical emergency at a residence in the 22000 block of State Highway 300 in Roland.

When first responders arrived, they found a man with a large head laceration. As responders began treating the man, they observed another individual nearby holding a large machete. Concerned for their safety, responders advised dispatch that law enforcement was needed immediately and withdrew from the scene.

Because of the rural location and its proximity to Pinnacle Mountain State Park, three Arkansas State Park Rangers responded to the residence. Upon arrival, they encountered Garrett. Garrett advanced toward the rangers with a weapon in his hand, and the rangers fired, striking him. Garrett died at the scene.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) investigated the officer-involved shooting and presented the case file to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In a June 30, 2026, letter to ASP, Jones determined the use of deadly force by the rangers was justified.