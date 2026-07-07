NDOT to Launch Second Phase of ‘Multimodal Mondays’ Program for Month of July

The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) and the Riverside Village commercial district in East Nashville are re-launching its ‘Multimodal Mondays’ program during the month of July. The program’s goal is to encourage Nashvillians to use more sustainable modes of transportation and is the second activation after completing a pilot in November 2025.

Every Monday in July, businesses in Riverside Village will offer special discounts to customers who travel to their establishment by walking, biking, taking transit, or rolling (such as using an e-scooter).

Dan Heller, a commercial developer for Riverside Village, is spearheading the campaign on the business side.

“I love that all the businesses in Riverside Village came together on this idea. More and more customers are walking and biking and the incentives are helping change habits. If you live a 15-minute walk away, there’s no reason not to walk or bike. There are no parking hassles and it's a social thing, too. We're seeing more friends and families walking in groups. It's really nice to see,” Heller said.

To sign up for the program, register on Nashville Connector's Commute Tracking App, select ‘Account’, then ‘Networks’, and join ‘Riverside Village’ Once registered, people can log their sustainable trips and show a participating business they tracked their trip to enjoy a discount. Discounts are valid for Mondays only, and one offer is available per person each week.

The following businesses are participating in the ‘Multimodal Mondays’ Program:

Village Pub

Hattie Jane's Ice Cream

Curry Boys

Hannah Ellis

Bite-A-Bit

Dose

LadyBird Taco

Tennessee Cobler Co.

The Modern Dog

Riverside Village Pharmacy

Sabell’s

Mitchell’s Deli

Shell Station

Spin Cycle

Golden Prawn

Spin

Open Invite

For more information on the program and details on the discounts offered, visit the Nashville Connector webpage.

To report a non-emergency issue affecting a Metro Nashville street, visit hub.nashville.gov.