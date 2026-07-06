Four Shot at Georgetown House Party Early Monday Morning

Detectives are investigating after four people were shot at a house party in the 6000 block of Swift Ave South Early Monday morning.

Witnesses began calling 911 at approximately 1:15 AM to report multiple people injured by gunfire at a home in the Georgetown Neighborhood. Police arrived and found many people fleeing the area and others attempting to help victims. Police initially found three people struck by gunfire at the home, and a fourth individual was transported to a nearby hospital by friends. The victims, aged 18, 18, 17, and 16, all sustained gunshot wounds and are being treated for their injuries.

Detectives are now reviewing physical and video evidence and are speaking with witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have not spoken with police and wish to provide information, please call the tip line at 206-233-5000. If no one answers, please leave a message, and someone will reach out to you.

2026-195479