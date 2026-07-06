Man Critically Injured Near North Beacon Hill

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man critically injured early Monday morning near North Beacon hill neighborhood.

At About 3:17 a.m. on July 6, dispatchers received reports of a shooting near South Walker Street and 24th Avenue South. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to both shoulders, the abdomen and lower back. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers cordoned off the area and began their investigation.

The investigation revealed that the victim and his partner entered a tent near South Walker Street and 24th Avenue. An unknown person pushes past the victim and mentioned being robbed. An altercation occurred inside the tent before the shooting. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction before officers arrived.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be leading the investigation and will work to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-195533/South Precinct/R2